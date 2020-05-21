Beginning May 22, most Indiana Department of Natural Resources campgrounds, property-operated cabins and camper cabins, inns and restaurants will reopen, the department announced today.
The changes are part of the governor's "Back on Track" phased-in plan as the state deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guests with a current campsite or property-operated cabin reservation for Sunday night, May 24, have been contacted with a message by phone or email concerning their options.
New reservations for the coming weekend could be made by visiting camp.IN.gov. New reservations for Memorial Day weekend will require a three-night minimum, per DNR’s standard policy for holiday weekends.
Camping reservations that were previously canceled, regardless of the cancellation date, cannot be reinstated. Confirmation letters from any three-night Memorial Day weekend reservations for 2020 made earlier in the year are no longer valid. Holders of these letters whose reservations were previously canceled will need to make new reservations in order to secure a campsite for the weekend.
Campgrounds at Glendale and Willow Slough fish & wildlife areas are also open, and available first-come, first-served.
The campground at J.E. Roush Lake Fish & Wildlife Area is currently flooded. Those wishing to camp this weekend at J.E. Roush Lake FWA should call 260-468-2165 for updates.
The Garrison Restaurant at Fort Harrison State Park, located in Marion County, will remain closed to inside dining until June 1, but will begin menu-only patio seating on Sunday, May 24.
Swimming beaches will open Saturday. Public outdoor park pools will not be open this weekend.
Camp stores, saddle barns, boat rentals and other operations that campers enjoy will be open, but some may have limited hours during the weekend.
Park offices remain closed but lake permits, horse tags and off-road cycling permits can be purchased at entrance gates or online at ShopINStateParks.com
Youth, rally and group camps remain closed. Playgrounds, shelters, recreation buildings, and fire towers remain closed as well.
All facilities will be following COVID-19 social distancing and cleaning requirements. IDNR asks guests work with the department to do the same.
For a complete listing of openings, and information on DNR’s response to COVID-19, visit on.IN.gov/dnrcovid19
