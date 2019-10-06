Cameras in highway construction zones could reduce accidents

Dennis DeMoss remembers the phone call he received after the accident happened.
“It’s five o’clock in the morning. Just a normal day going to work,” said DeMoss, a superintendent with Rieth-Riley Construction Co. and the founder of the Road Construction Awareness Corp.
His son, a highway construction worker like himself, was killed by a truck on May 9, 2014, while tearing down a work zone on I-69. The accident killed another man as well.
DeMoss spoke recently in front of the Interim Study Committee on Roads and Transportation and urged lawmakers to take action to protect workers in highway construction zones. The committee was discussing legislation that would place automated cameras in work zones to record and ticket speeders to prevent crashes.
There have been 28,747 crashes in INDOT work zones between October 2009 to the present, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. Of those, 4,485 resulted in injuries and 124 were fatal. Most of those accidents are caused by speeding in the work zones.
Sen. Blake Doriot, R-Goshen, worked in construction and has experienced the near-misses caused by speeding cars.
“I was almost involved in an accident, being a surveyor out there. Someone lost control, distracted somehow. We stepped over the barrier wall and the car struck 50 feet from where we were standing,” Doriot said.
The cameras are supposed to be placed at different work zones to track the speed of the people driving. If a driver goes more than a certain number of miles over the speed limit the cameras will take a picture that will be sent to the police. A ticket will be issued through the mail.
There are currently five states that use the photo system that is being proposed in Indiana — Washington, Oregon, Illinois, Maryland, and more recently, Pennsylvania. In Maryland, 7% of drivers drove 12 miles per hour or more over the posted speed limit in a work zone. After the automated photo system was implemented, that percentage dropped to 1%.
Lawmakers discussed the Pennsylvania model to explain how the system would work. In that state, the cameras are only allowed on projects funded by the federal government and they take pictures of the license plates of the speeding cars if they are 11 miles per hour or more over the posted speed.
Some who oppose the use of cameras in construction work zones believe that it would be an issue of privacy, but Doriot disagrees.
“If you think about it, a state trooper, he sees them, he’s going to get their license plate and it’s going to be recorded,” Doriot said. “So, what’s the difference?”
Doriot also said that the cameras should be put on both federal funded projects as well as the state-funded projects in Indiana.
DeMoss told the committee that he would give his retirement to have the camera technology 10 years ago to prevent the accident that took his son’s life.
Doriot said he believes the technology will work, adding, “I guarantee it will lower the number [of crashes and fatalities in Indiana].”
The committee will meet again on Oct. 16.
Brandon Barger is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalists.
