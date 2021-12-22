Editor’s note: This is the second of a two-part series looking back at COVID-19 in 2021. For the first story, visit tribstar.com.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, economic development and private investment in Vigo County thrived — to the tune of more than a half billion dollars, according to one local economic development official.
Many people may not be aware of the total amount of significant, new investment that either has been very recently created, or is poised to soon be created, by manufacturing employers in Terre Haute and Vigo County, said Steve Witt, president of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corp.
New investment created by facilities of Saturn Petcare, Hearthside Foods and C.H.I. Overhead Door — coupled with significant expansion projects at Novelis, Fitesa (formerly Tredegar), Steel Dynamics and the upcoming expansion of Great Dane’s Terre Haute facility — totals $516 million, he said.
There are additional opportunities in the works for 2022, Witt said.
“Despite the challenges we have all faced in 2020 and 2021, our Terre Haute/Vigo County economy is well-positioned for future growth in the years ahead as evidenced by the private-sector entities ... who have placed their own, significant capital at risk — in our community — for the future benefit of their shareholders and employees,” Witt said.
That said, the pandemic continued to present challenges.
“It appears that 2021 is ending much like 2020 began — with a great deal of global economic uncertainty due to COVID-19 and its many variants,” Witt said.
Perhaps the greatest difficulty employers of all sizes are seeing is the challenge in filling job openings.
While it’s easy to blame the global pandemic, Witt believes the issue is more complicated than that as good, available job opportunities started going unfilled as far back as 2015.
“In my nearly 35 years in economic development in this community, this situation is unprecedented. It could be sometime yet before we see something of an equilibrium again in the local job market,” he said.
‘Reinventing’ how to do business
According to Kristin Craig, president of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, “Business has certainly changed since the beginning of COVID-19, but what we have seen is managers and owners reinventing the way they do business.”
For some, that has meant online offerings. Many restaurants moved to more outdoor seating. Retail businesses and restaurants used curbside pick-up. Employees took advantage of work-from-home options.
“There’s been a lot of changes but the business community has continued to push forward,” Craig said. The perception is that many businesses have closed, “but that’s really not what we are seeing within the Chamber. Yes, a couple of places have closed here locally, but overall we are seeing the same number of businesses renewing their Chamber membership and even 60 new members this year.”
While 2022 will undoubtedly bring many challenges, “it is exciting to see so many growing and thriving despite the odds,” she said.
Heading into 2022, there is still a lot of uncertainty business owners are facing, including questions about the federal vaccine mandate. “We are working diligently to communicate with our members, specifically our big employers like manufacturers, to help them understand the implications for their employees and bottom line,” Craig said.
That, combined with workforce issues and supply shortages, have created a long list of problems for regional businesses. “We are here to advocate for their best interests, at both the state and federal levels. We will dig into the new year with increased communication and resources on these subjects and more,” Craig said.
In 2022, the Chamber will continue to work with local business, but it also plans to expand its reach into its six-county region. That has always been a priority but thanks to a grant, the Chamber will be able to devote additional staff to those efforts, Craig said.
Local government, COVID relief funds
In 2021, local government was able to resume more normal operations, and officials continue to research and deliberate how to use federal American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funds.
Terre Haute’s ARPA allocation is about $36 million, while Vigo County’s is about $21 million.
“After the delta variant came along, I don’t think it affected county government really hard. We didn’t have a big loss of employees or too many employees taking time off,” said Chris Switzer, Vigo County commissioner.
As far as the community, “I think we did step up with vaccinations and people do realize it won’t prevent illness from spreading, but it will prevent them from getting really sick,” he said. “I think that’s important. I think the [county] health department did a good job educating people.”
The county council did approve $1,500 bonuses for full-time employees using federal CARES Act dollars. That’s in addition to a 4% salary increase for 2022.
The county is still awaiting additional federal guidance on use of ARPA funds, Switzer said.
Looking ahead, “I’m curious to see how the governor reacts and what state legislators do moving forward in 2022 — if they end the health emergency and how that will affect us as a community and whether we continue contact tracing and things like that,” Switzer said.
The Terre Haute City Council in December began spending the federal government’s ARPA money, approving nearly $5 million of the close to $36 million it has received to cover COVID-19 related expenses.
It voted to establish a plan for the use of the ARPA funds. It also approved the appropriation of $4,995,610 on various expenses such as overtime pay and bonuses for the work done by police and firefighters through the ongoing pandemic, as well as medical supplies, contracted services and equipment purchases during 2020 and 2021.
Another part of the nearly $5 million outlay is providing bonuses to city employees. Full-time city workers were to receive a $1,500 bonus, while part-timers who average at least 25 hours weekly were to receive $500.
In terms of daily operations in 2021, “We’ve been pretty fortunate to not have any widespread people out. It’s kind of come in cycles where you’d have a few people in a department that tested positive, or exhibited symptoms or were in quarantines — but it never really impacted the workforce terribly at any one particular time,” said Mayor Duke Bennett.
The majority of the year, “It’s been normal activity,” he said.
At times, the public has been asked to use the phone or internet as much as possible to conduct business. “I think that kept a lot of people from being exposed, yet we kept government operating,” he said.
He’s not aware of any significant loss of revenue in 2021 due to the pandemic. “We will have losses next year because of the delay in local option income tax that comes in — it’s on a delay from 2020. We will see some loss of revenue next year that goes back to 2020.”
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com
