Miguel Sarzosa is an assistant professor of economics at Purdue University. In this video, he explains that childhood bullying occurs at a consistent rate around the world and has a measurable negative impact on skill development.
Sarzosa says that the problem of bullying should not be dismissed as a rite of passage that builds character.
Bullying has been found to be very damaging to kids and their development. Sarzosa says that kids who are victimized grow up to have less skills than if they were not. They are also less likely to attend college, more likely to be depressed, less likely to deal with stressful situations properly and can feel physically sick more often as adults.
Research shows that around the world, 22% of kids in middle school are victimized. This rate is higher in middle school than in both elementary and high school.
Bullying in boys is usually physical in nature, while girls are more likely to experience social exclusion.
Sarzosa says that from an economist's perspective there has been no measurable research done on what reduces bullying. He says that research needs to be done to determine what drives bullying and what methods work best to reduce this harmful behavior.
