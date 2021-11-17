Bucshon to run for 7th term in Indiana's 8th District

Incumbent Republican Larry Bucshon will run for a seventh term in Congress as the representative of Indiana's 8th District in the U.S. House.
Bucshon, a heart surgeon who was first elected in 2010, announced his decision Wednesday morning. He cited a "wave of socialism" as a motivating factor to seek another term.
“It’s an honor and the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted by Hoosiers in Southwest and west-central Indiana to represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives," Bucshon said in a statement from his office. "During my time in Congress, I’ve worked to champion commonsense conservative values of faith, family and freedom. Amid the biggest wave of socialism to wash over our nation ever, I am eager to remain in the fight to champion these values and to ensure that we pass on a country full of unlimited opportunity and freedom to future generations of Americans.
"I am running for reelection next year and I humbly ask Hoosiers in the Eighth District to renew my job contract in 2022 for another two years in order to allow me to continue fighting on their behalf in Congress,” he added.
Bucshon's closest challenge in six previous general elections came in 2012, when he won with 53.4% of the vote over Democratic challenger Dave Crooks' 43.1%. Bucshon has received more than 60% of the vote in every election since then. In 2020, he won with 66.9% of the vote over Democrat Thomasina Marsili.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.