BSU study: Low unemployment figures may correlate with flu uptick

It may be a small drawback in a surging American economy that has created at least 100,000 jobs in 33 of the past 36 months, but a Ball State University study suggests that low unemployment figures may correlate with an increase in the flu this season.
“The Effects of Employment on Influenza Rates,” a research paper co-authored by Erik Nesson, an associate professor of economics at Ball State, says that a one percentage point increase in the employment rate corresponds with as much as a 16% increase in flu-related doctor visits. Nesson says the connection appears to be particularly pronounced among workers in the retail and health care sectors — industries which often see high levels of interpersonal contact.
“Since a person may be infectious while experiencing mild symptoms, this greatly increases the probability that the virus will spread to other workers in the firm,” Nesson said. “This implies that firms should consider more generous sick day policies, particularly during the flu season.”
Often, Nesson said, industries that are seeing the highest rates of job growth involve activities like using public transportation, working in offices, putting children in day care and having frequent contact with the public — all of which can be breeding grounds for the influenza virus.
Local health officials were intrigued by the study, but were hesitant to conclude that drastic changes to sick leave policies are needed during flu season.
“I don’t know if it’s as much [an issue with] employers as it is also personal responsibility,” said Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the Madison County Health Department. “If you’re sick, don’t go to work. I know it’s difficult because we’re in a culture where you push through, and I think we teach our kids that — you just push through, get it done. So it’s hard for us to say, I’m not feeling well, I’m going to stay home.”
Grimes stressed that preventative measures such as flu shots, hand washing and increasing fluid intake can lower the risk of exposure to the virus. She said the latest State Department of Health report lists “minimal activity” for influenza-like illnesses, an indicator that precautionary measures are working.
Nesson, who suggests his research be considered by the public health community to plan for upcoming flu seasons, said the results of the study hint at service industries being strong mechanisms for spreading the flu.
“If our economy continues to shift toward more service-oriented employment,” he said, “the results here suggest there is greater potential for flu spread in the future.”
