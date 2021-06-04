Approaching a woman with a large bruise on her cheekbone, Detective Troy Pesavento demonstrated patience and concern for her safety as he tried to determine how best he could help her.
The woman was obviously confused and alone at the bus stop, and did not give clear answers to his questions.
But the veteran Terre Haute Police officer was kind, patient and implemented skills he has learned through Crisis Intervention Team training for law enforcement officers.
“There’s absolutely no reason for a person to be treated poorly,” Pesavento said to fellow officers during the role-playing activity at Gibault Children’s Services.
The demonstration to more than a dozen officers from the Terre Haute Police Department, Indiana State Police and Seelyville Police was put together by the local CIT committee to bridge the gap between police response and mental health care.
Pesavento first presented a “traditional” response from old-school policing that involved an officer brusquely questioning the woman in distress, threatening to arrest her, and causing more stress and harm to her mental health.
The woman in distress — Gilbault therapist Annette McCammon — portrayed behavior often seen by officers called to check on a person in crisis.
Pesavento then “responded” using de-escalation training. He kindly asked the woman if she needed help, gave her his name and asked her to tell what happened to her.
As the woman revealed her information, Pesavento was able to determine what, if any, assistance the woman needed. He also was silently considering the possibility of seeking an ID, or immediate detention order, if the woman exhibited evidence of mental illness, seemed dangerous or disabled, or might be in need of immediate hospitalization or treatment.
The role-playing ended calmly with the woman agreeing to be assessed by medics for her injury, and transported for possible treatment.
“Your goal should be the nicest person who ever arrested somebody, if it comes to that,” Pesavento told the other officers. “Why should you be mad at her? But you see that all the time. People lose their cool.”
This week’s training was the conclusion of a five-day training that began in November, but was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CIT program is independently organized by a national network of local and state organizations aimed at building strong relationships between law enforcement, mental health agencies, and the local NAMI, or National Association of Mental Illness.
Jennifer Todd said the local steering committee has been working diligently to put together a training program for officers. The alliance is becoming the basis for developing and implementing safer, proactive methods for resolving explosive crisis situations.
CIT provides training and education to law enforcement officers to assist them in managing crisis events when they, as first responders, encounter individuals who are experiencing behavioral health crises due to mental illness or co‐occurring substance use disorders. That allows the person in crisis to be re‐directed, where appropriate, away from the criminal justice system and into emergency behavioral health facilities.
Among those at the training were several new THPD officers. Chief Shawn Keen said the training is valuable for all officers in the department.
“Even with our recent partnerships that seek to transfer some of these calls to mental health providers, we are still the initial responders for most of these mental health calls,” Keen said. “With the volume of mental health calls we deal with, it is critical that we prepare our officers to be successful in those circumstances. Being successful requires them to have a good understanding of mental illness and how to appropriately respond to those in crisis. That is what I believe CIT does for our agency, and why we have mandated all new officers complete [it] within their first year.”
ISP Troopers Andrew Mattern, Daniel VanDuyn and Athan Lamson also participated in the training.
All of the young troopers said they believe CIT will help them be better troopers, and allow them to better recognize individuals experiencing a mental health crisis.
ISP Sgt. Matt Ames agreed after participating in the training.
“It is going to allow us to see what special programs and resources are available in the Terre Haute and the Wabash Valley area, and by having those resources available, we can help get proper care for people with mental health and addiction issues so they can become productive citizens,” Ames said.
“Through this training, it shows us we need to look further than just making an arrest. We need to look for mental health or alcohol and drug issues behind their behavior,” he said.
Benefits of CIT include increased officer safety and jail diversion, reduced unnecessary arrests or use of force, avoidance of costs to the criminal justice system, professionalism and community confidence.
The CIT Committee consists of representatives from NAMI, Mental Health America, Terre Haute Regional Hospital, Indiana State University, THPD, Gibault Inc., Hamilton Center and Harsha Behavioral Center working together to provide the week-long training.
For more information about the training, go online to NAMI’s website at http://www.namiindiana.org/criminal-justice/cit-1.
<\Iz14f”sans-serif”>Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.