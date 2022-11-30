Republican Sen. Mike Braun filed with the Secretary of State’s office Wednesday morning to form a campaign finance committee launching his candidacy for governor in 2024.
Braun’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
He has long hinted at the possibility of succeeding Gov. Eric Holcomb, who is term limited. Braun is finishing his first term in Congress and his departure could set the stage for a competitive Republican primary – with U.S. Reps. Jim Banks and Victoria Spartz both openly considering running for the position.
Eric Doden was the first candidate to announce for governor and has been campaigning for over a year, recently releasing the first campaign ad for the 2024 election. Several others, including Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and former Indiana Superintendent for Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick, are also rumored to be weighing their options for the race.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.