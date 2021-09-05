Body of Indiana Marine slain in Kabul to be returned Sept 12

A Marine Corps carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Marine Corps Humberto Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Ind., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. President Joe Biden embarked on a solemn journey Sunday to honor and mourn the 13 U.S. troops killed in the suicide attack near the Kabul airport as their remains return to U.S. soil from Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

The body of a Marine from northern Indiana who was killed in an attack at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport will be returned to Indiana next week.

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana, was among 13 U.S. military members killed in the Aug. 26 suicide bombing.

Afghanistan Bombing US Troops

This undated photo released by the 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton/U.S. Marines shows Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana. Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, while 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in Thursday Aug. 26, bombing, which was blamed on Afghanistan's offshoot of the Islamic State group. (U.S. Marines via AP)

Gundrum Funeral Home & Crematory in Logansport said Sanchez’s body will be transported home on Sept. 12. Details on funeral services were still being finalized.

Sanchez was among 17 members of his Logansport High School class who joined the military after their 2017 graduation. He played on the school’s varsity soccer team and was in the homecoming court his senior year, according to school officials.

Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, while 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in Thursday’s bombing, which also claimed the lives of more than 160 Afghans. Officials have blamed the bombing on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group.

The U.S. military said it was the most lethal day for American forces in Afghanistan since 2011.

