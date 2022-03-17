Board OKs height of Queen of Terre Haute Casino hotel

Churchill Downs Inc. on Thursday received approval of a 25-foot zoning variance allowing it to construct a 150-foot tall hotel, as part of its Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort.
The Terre Haute Board of Zoning Appeals voted 4-0 to approve the rezoning, with one board member absent.
Prior to the vote, board member Jason Saavedra questioned the need for the high building, as the casino has a 50-acre site, which would allow for development of a wider, but lower structure along Margaret Drive, with less parking area.
"The height, given the location, was our effort to make it visible and attractive to people riding down the expressway [Interstate 70]," said Ryan Jordan, senior vice president of real estate development for Churchill Downs Inc.
"We want people, who are passing through Terre Haute, to see the property, to come in and stop in and ultimately benefit everyone, including Terre Haute, so the height up to 150 feet is just to make it more visible," Jordan said of the casino's hotel. "We want this to be beautiful and stand out for people to stop in and the height really helps showcase the property."
Included in the board's decision was receipt of a March 14 letter from Jeff Hauser, executive director of the Terre Haute Regional Airport.
Hauser stated that while the hotel/casino project is not located in the airport's arrival or departure airspace zones, the Federal Aviation Administration recommends that storm water management systems located within 5 miles of an airport be designed and operated as not to create above-ground standing water.
"Storm water detention ponds should be designed, engineered, constructed and maintained for a maximum 48-hour detention period ... to remain completely dry between storms," Hauser wrote. The measure is to control wildlife that is hazardous to air traffic such as birds. Additionally, physical barriers such as wire grids or netting can be used "to prevent access of hazardous wildlife to open water and minimize aircraft-wildlife interactions," Hauser wrote.
"If soil conditions and other requirements allow, the FAA encourages the use of underground storm water infiltration systems because they are less attractive to wildlife," Hauser wrote.
After the meeting, Jordan said the company on Feb. 9 filed a notice of proposed construction with the FAA and does not anticipate any issues with the FAA, adding its approval process can take as long as 90 days, but Churchill Downs expects to gain approval by May 9.
The company also said it expects to receive final approval of its subdivision plat by April 6.
