Blind and low-vision Hoosiers — including a Terre Haute woman — are suing the state of Indiana, alleging the state's voting system violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and deprives them of their right to vote independently and privately.
The plaintiffs are Kristin Fleschner of Vigo County, Rita Kersh of Lawrence County and Wanda Tackett of Vanderburgh County. They are joined by the Indiana Protection and Advocacy Services Commission and American Council of the Blind of Indiana.
In their lawsuit against the Indiana Election Commission and the Indiana Secretary of state, they contend Indiana discriminates against voters who are blind or have low vision by not offering necessary accommodations.
They argue Indiana has one of the most restrictive absentee voting systems in the country for blind voters because it only permits them to vote at home by appointment with a “traveling board” of elections officials.
The plaintiffs say Hoosier voters who are blind or have low vision could easily vote privately and independently at home using electronic tools. Instead, they are being forced to choose between giving up their right to vote privately and independently, risk exposing themselves to COVID-19 at the polls, or not voting at all.
Further, the plaintiffs say the state has known for some time of the problem but failed to address it. They say successful, accessible absentee voting programs that are currently being used by other states. They also say Indiana’s existing accessible military and overseas voting options could be expanded to include voters who are blind or have low vision.
“Let’s make equal access an integral part of voting and find ways to increase civic engagement rather than make it hard,” Fleschner said in a news release about the lawsuit. “Our officials and policies will only represent our ideals if everyone is able to vote privately and independently.”
Fleschner is 2000 graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo Hight School who went on to graduate from Vanderbilt University and Harvard Law School.
In the federal lawsuit filed in the federal court's Souther District of Indiana, Indianapolis Divison, the plaintiffs seek only injunctive relief, not monetary damages. They are represented by attorneys from Indiana Disability Rights and Disability Rights Advocates.
The case number is 1:20-cv-3118.
