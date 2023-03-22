A bill that seeks to propel Indiana’s ongoing carbon sequestration pilot project was approved Tuesday by lawmakers in the House, signaling momentum for what has so far been a divisive measure.
Senate Bill 451 is part of a years-long effort to move forward the construction of carbon capture and sequestration projects, while also giving special privileges to an Indiana company that is preparing to undertake the nation’s largest carbon dioxide storage project.
Wabash Valley Resources LLC plans to build an ammonia production facility in Terre Haute and store its carbon dioxide emissions underground to reduce its carbon footprint. The process involves capturing carbon dioxide and injecting it deep into the earth’s crust.
Farmers and other landowners have expressed repeated concerns that the proposal would allow the company to store its carbon emissions under their land without consent or fair compensation.
In an effort to mitigate those concerns, lawmakers amended the bill to require that landowners get paid, per acre, at least 40% of the annual Farmland Values & Cash Rents Survey Results — published by Purdue University — for carbon storage. For most, that’s an increase from the $250 per acre stipulated in an earlier version of the bill.
Those payments continue for the lifetime of the project. If landowners change, the new property owner will receive compensation every year until the carbon dioxide ends.
Still, those who can’t reach a deal or want more money would have to sue.
The House sent the bill back to the Senate Tuesday in a 73-22 vote. The Senate can either accept the changes or negotiate further in conference committee.
Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute, emphasized that the project would create 500 to 750 construction jobs and over 100 “good-paying permanent jobs” in western Indiana — opportunities and investment the region “desperately needs.”
“This project is already helping Indiana as a state at the forefront of clean energy production and carbon capture, while also creating jobs and helping farmers producing ammonia for fertilizer,” Pfaff said Tuesday before the House chamber, noting that carbon sequestration projects can help significantly reduce the state’s reliance on imported fertilizer.
“As a state, we need to be investing in the jobs and the technology of the future,” Pfaff continued. “This isn’t a theoretical opportunity. This is real, this will happen. They just need the legislature to give them the framework to move forward.”
