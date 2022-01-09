Betty White: We loved her for a reason

It’s only slightly hyperbolic to suggest that the story of Betty White is the story of television. The “cultural icon,” as President Joe Biden described her, died Friday, a couple of weeks shy of her 100th birthday, with her 80 years in television the longest career in the history of TV.
White began her career as sidekick to a local Los Angeles TV personality in 1949, making a whopping $50 a week. She was the first woman to produce a national TV show, to star in a sitcom and to receive an Emmy nomination. In fact, she was the first woman to appear on television, period — in an experimental broadcast in the 1930s.
In 1954, during her first nationally televised variety show, which she hosted and produced, she defied demands that she not have tap dancer Arthur Duncan on her show because he was Black. As she recalled, “I said, ‘I’m sorry, but, you know, he stays,’” she said.“‘Live with it.’”
And the woman who embodied two classic TV characters — Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls” — deigned to speak with me for an interview for TV Guide magazine in 2010. Though she was 88 at the time, she was as sprightly, sweet and funny as you’d expect. We loved her for a reason.
She was appearing in a guest role on the sitcom “Community,” cast against type as an intimidating bully (”Community” had a habit of inverting the natural order of the universe). In the episode, she delivers a righteous beatdown on the show’s star, Joel McHale, who played the eternally snarky character Jeff Winger.
McHale shed the snark while working with White, gingerly helping her as she negotiated some of her stunt work; she tenderly patted his back as they discussed how she would try to kill him. He told her that her character was hardly alone in humiliating him. She deadpanned in return, “I would take it as a comment as to how [the writers] feel about you.”
She seemed determined to entertain the cast and crew, delivering improvised jokes for a handful of folks with the same verve as she did her punchlines for millions of viewers.
When a stunt double was brought in to handle part of her scene, White sweetly asked her, “Honey, will you do me a favor?” The stunt double said she’d do “anything” for White, of course, and Betty ordered her, “Don’t screw up.”
When she arrived on the set, she told everyone, “You make a great show, despite having Chevy Chase.”
I asked her if she had ever played such a violent character. “No, I don’t think so,” she said, then added, “I hit a guy on the head with a frying pan on ‘Boston Legal.’”
The rest of “Community’s” cast were understandably in awe of her. Gillian Jacobs said, “Thank God — we’ll use some of her reflected glory.”
Ken Jeong agreed. “Yeah, let some of the Elvis dust rub off on us — absolutely,” he enthused.
White called her time on the set “good, silly fun,” but was skeptical when told that Dan Harmon, the show’s creator, would love to make her a recurring character.
In that one-of-a-kind voice, with that unmistakable tartness, she replied, “What would they do with this old broad?”
