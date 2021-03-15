Bald eagle shot dead in southern Vigo County

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the killing of a bald eagle in southern Vigo County.
The juvenile eagle was discovered in a tree on March 10 by people who regularly go to the area to view eagles. Conservation officers were contacted and began an investigation.
Officers determined that the juvenile eagle was killed by a gunshot to the breast. The investigation is ongoing.
A joint $2,000 reward is being offered by the US. Fish & Wildlife Service and Indiana Turn-in-a-Poacher Inc. to anyone with information leading to a conviction of the responsible party.
If you have information, or know who is responsible, please contact Indiana Conservation Officers’ central dispatch at 812-837-9536 or the Turn in a Poacher Inc. hotline at 800-847-4367 (TIP-IDNR).
