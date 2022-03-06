At 'the finish line': Trio of Vigo grads behind building of convention center

While many Wabash Valley firms worked on the construction of the new downtown Terre Haute Convention Center, three project workers for Garmong Construction Services are truly “local.”
Mark Merrill, Steve Elkins and Tyler Evans are all graduates of Vigo County schools, and each studied at higher education institutions in the county.
Evans is a 2012 graduate of Terre Haute South Vigo High School and a 2016 graduate of Indiana State University with a degree in construction management. In fact, it was middle school visit to a construction site — lead by Brian Kooistra, executive vice president of Garmong — that led Evans into the construction field.
“In middle school … and [Kooistra] didn’t even realize it when I started with the company … we went to a job site visit with Brian and his team on a road renovation project right off Wabash Avenue,” Evans said. “That just struck my interest to see how things go from where they start to where they finish when it comes to construction.”
Evans, 29, started working for Garmong in 2020.
While holding a title of project engineer on the convention center project, Evans said “that is kind of misleading as I am not an engineer, but more of a low-level project manager, but it is definitely an interesting industry. I really enjoy seeing things go from drawings to the finished building,” he said.
After graduating from ISU, Evans interned with Weddle Brothers Building Group in Bloomington and later moved there after accepting a full-time position. He worked at that company until moving back to Terre Haute to work at Garmong.
“Obviously, Garmong is a great company and one of things I like is the great people. Everybody is friendly and it feels like a close-knit group of friends,” Evans said, adding he and Merrill sometimes joke about a North-South high school “rivalry thing, as I played football at South and Mark played football and North.
“We didn’t cross paths on the field, but we still have those in-town rivalry jokes,” he said.
Mark Merrill
Merrill said such high school rivalry follows Vigo County residents for life.
“I think everybody has the old North-South rivalry and everybody understands it,” he said of Evans.
On the convention center, Merrill serves as project manager.
There, he works on schedules and with subcontractors.
“Every day is different and you never know what the next challenge will be as every project is different,” Merrill said. On the convention center, “logistics was tough, just because to get started we had to [coordinate the relocation of] so many utilities around before we could even put a foundation in the ground,” he said.
“We had to move water lines, [natural] gas lines, electrical feeds, so just trying to coordinate all of that [with the separate utility companies] was quite a challenge,” he said, “but I am glad that I was able to be a part of it.”
Merrill is a 2008 graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo and a 2013 graduate of Indiana State University, also with a degree in construction management. While attending ISU, he also served in the U.S. Marine Corps and Marine Corps Reserves from 2011-2018.
“It was something I always wanted to do, just wanted to serve my country,” he said of time in the Marine Corps.
Merrill, 32, started working at Garmong in 2013. He said he became interested in construction in high school.
“I did the construction trades class my senior year and that is what really jump started it. Half of the day we would go build a house and I basically based my [collegiate] major off of that,” Merrill said. “Fortunately, it was something I really liked to do and have been doing this for about nine years. I like it.”
Steve Elkins
Elkins, 48, project superintendent on the convention center job, is a 1992 graduate of West Vigo High School, who also has certifications from Ivy Tech Community College.
“I actually started off in something different as I wanted to get into heating and cooling,” Elkins said. “I went to Ivy Tech for heating and cooling, for HVAC, and was out in the field doing that. I got around new construction and really took an interest in that,” he said.
“That kind of led me toward construction. I started off doing residential construction and then got into commercial construction,” he said.
Elkins started off in a laborers union and now is a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Local No. 133.
Elkins said his switch to working commercial construction began with a friend.
“Honestly a friend of mine came over and he was in the union. After talking (about construction trade unions), it went from there, with better money and better pension,” Elkins said.
Elkins said he enjoys his job and having the chance to work on the convention center.
“In this field it is kinda dumb luck, it is the way the ball bounces,” Elkins said. “I never think a project will be a piece of cake. They always have a challenge within themselves. It is a learning process on each job. You are going to run into problems as (architectural) drawings are not quite right, the details are not there ... there are always questions.”
As the project superintendent, Elkins had to check materials and make sure subcontractors are using correct materials at various locations on the convention center project and that building specifications are met as well as “answer any questions from subcontractors that they don’t understand and hopefully that I can find the answer for them to go down the right path. You have to be a problem solver,” he said.
Elkins said he enjoys the connections with fellow workers. “That is one good thing about Terre Haute and that is local. We get used to working with all the same companies over and over, so you get friendships. Sometimes that is easier, but sometimes that friendship kinda hinders the work too, but it is nice to work around local help,” he said.
At the finish line
Merrill agreed, saying the three graduates of different Vigo County high schools worked well together.
“It has been a good time, but everybody here is hardworking and we know what each person has to do and we rely on each other to do their job,” Merrill said. “These guys did a great job,” on the convention center.
Elkins said work on the convention center is winding down.
“We are at the end of the job,” Elkins said of the convention center, slated to be dedicated in April. “You can finally breathe and know the pressure is off and we made it to the finish line.”
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.