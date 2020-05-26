As Indiana reopens, state confirms 373 new COVID-19 cases

Another 373 Hoosiers were added to the lists of those diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 32,078 as much of the state enters Stage 3 of reopening retail, businesses and cultural sites.
An additional 18 people have died from the virus, the state reported, bringing the death toll to 1,850.
Among the anticipated areas to reopen are Indiana’s casinos, which are expected to resume business on or after June 14 as much of the state enters Stage 4 of the governor’s five-step reopening plan. But before they can do so, casino leaders will have to follow new safety regulations released by the Indiana Gaming Commission.
The Indiana Gaming Commission, which regulates casinos, racinos, and other gaming sites, released the guidelines last week in a five-page document. The guidelines made clear casinos will look, feel and operate much differently than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each casino is required to submit a preparedness and response plan to the commission at least seven days prior to reopening. All facilities must also receive a full cleaning and disinfecting before welcoming patrons.
And when they reopen, casinos won’t be allowed to offer food and drink on the game floor, and traditional services like concerts, live shows, valet services, coat check and buffets are also prohibited. Patrons and employees will be screened with questions about COVID-19 symptoms or exposure, and all casinos must restrict occupancy to around 50% capacity while employing social distancing guidelines of six feet.
The prospect of reopening casinos is helpful for patrons, but it’s also important to the state, which collects tax revenue from gaming operations. And now, that revenue could be needed more than in the past to make up for funds lost in the statewide shutdown. The State Budget Agency reporter earlier this month that April revenues fell short of annual estimates by more than $1 billion.
Sports wagering, made legal in Indiana in the 2019 legislative session, remains the only source of tax revenue from casinos, as table games and other traditional activities have been suspended as part of state restrictions.
The April revenue report from the Indiana Gaming Commission, for instance, shows no revenue earned from supplemental or wagering taxes from 13 casinos. But sports wagering operations that have continued at four casinos — Ameristar Casino in East Chicago, Belterra Casino in Florence, Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City, and French Lick Resort in French Lick — gave the state a combined $148,189 in tax revenue.
That’s a steep drop from the March revenue report, however. In March, the gaming commission reported more than $28.9 million in collected tax revenue from supplemental, sports wagering and wagering taxes. Of that total, $522,085 came from sports wagering tax collections and $1.8 million came from supplemental taxes. Most of the revenue reported came from wagering taxes, which contributed $26.6 million to the month total.
Some cities are imposing tight regulations on businesses as they begin to reopen. In Indianapolis, for instance, a task force including the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police department, the Marion County Public Health Department, the Department of Business and Neighborhood Services and the Indianapolis Fire Department began to issue compliance checks at local businesses.
The task force performed compliance checks at 79 restaurants and small businesses, according to a press release issued Tuesday. Eighteen of the 79 restaurants not in compliance were able to meet state and local health guidelines with education, while the task force pursued legal action against two locations.
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said in the press release the city is promoting compliance to ensure progress made won’t be undone by businesses failing to meet health guidelines.
“It is because of what we have done over the last eight weeks that we are moving a few steps forward, but it will be because of our continued commitment to public health that we are able to complete this journey,” Hogsett said in the statement.
Erica Irish is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
