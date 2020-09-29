The Indiana Arts Commission in Indianapolis announce that contributions to the Arts Trust endowment through license plate sales, along with funds from the IAC's appropriation from the Indiana General Assembly, are supporting Arts Project Support grants across the state.
Last year, the IAC issued a survey to plateholders asking what they value most about the arts. Overwhelmingly, plateholders told the IAC they value the way the arts connect their communities.
"The arts are the glue that holds a community together. They're a key component of our quality of life, and this plate helps me tell that story to everyone I pass by on a daily basis." – Tippecanoe County Plateholder
Each year, one Arts Project Support grant from every county with a project will hold the unique honor of being an Arts Trust License Plate Project. To celebrate the spirit of plateholders, these projects were selected based on their exemplary commitment to bringing their communities together.
"By nature, the arts are resilient, which is what makes them so crucial to our society, especially during trialing times," said IAC Executive Director Lewis Ricci. "This investment by the community for the community is a citizen testament to the arts in Indiana."
Those interesting in purchasing an "Celebrate the Arts" license plate should visit their local BMV or www.IN.gov/bmv.
