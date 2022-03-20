Arts Illiana to detail attractions of 41/40 Arts and Cultural District

A new brochure created by Arts Illiana detailing the attractions and amenities of downtown's 41/40 Arts and Cultural District will soon be available in a wide variety of outlets throughout Terre Haute.
"The brochure was our pandemic baby," said Sherri Wright of Arts Illiana. Since COVID-19 shut down a lot of businesses — including the Sixth Street gallery — a need to keep busy was met with the creation of the brochure.
People should find the brochure "pretty comprehensive," Wright said. "If you're in town for a day or a weekend, you can pick that up and navigate pretty well." Even longtime residents should find it helpful: "There are a lot of people who don't realize the walkability of our district and how much there is in the area," she said.
Though Wright is still tinkering with the final brochure — the recent opening of the Afterburner brewpub is a late addition — she hopes to have it available in connection with the opening of the Terre Haute Convention Center on April 9.
"We'll have them available wherever anyone will take it," she said, adding that they should be available at local museums, hotels, restaurants, businesses and, of course, the Convention Center.
The 41/40 district received statewide recognition as a cultural district in 2018. It radiates out of the Crossroads, from Wabash to Poplar, from U.S. 41 to 10th Street. But it also includes the Indiana State University campus to Eagle and dips beyond Poplar to include the brewery district on Ninth Street. As more art installations proliferate along the Wabash River and Fairbanks Park thanks to the Turn to the River Project, the district will expand beyond U.S. 41 to include that, as well.
Arts Illiana has a number of brochures available at its gallery, but "We'd get a lot of requests for a brochure that was all-inclusive, to give people an idea where all the arts and cultural amenities were located, in addition to public art," Wright said.
The brochure includes maps and lists that provide information for all of the museums, public art and cultural events in the area, as well as dining and drinking establishments. "We felt that part of the cultural experience is the dining, so we wanted to list all the restaurants," Wright said.
In addition to the brochure, way-finding signage will be coming to the district to direct people to its sundry destinations. Arts Illiana is also reaching out to local artists to design 26 banners that will adorn the streets throughout the district, asking them to employ the colors in the District logo. Artists who are chosen to contribute banners will be paid for their efforts.
Coinciding with the release of the brochure is the opening of Arts Illiana's next gallery display, titled "Phenomenon," which will open on April 8. "We just used the definition of 'phenomenon' and said, 'Well, whatever,'" Wright said. "I think it will be interesting."
Artists from the region as well as across the country were invited to contribute to "Phenomenon." "It's so cool to see art from everywhere, and our [local] artists alongside those particular pieces," Wright said.
Running a thriving arts district in a socioeconomically depressed area can be a challenge.
"It would be a whole lot easier if we had more money," Wright said, noting that arts grants are available and the city has been supportive.
"[Mayor Duke Bennett] has gone to bat for us — the mayor's supportive, because when he goes across the state and can now show [the brochure of the area], he's got some bragging rights there. We do OK; it's not easy."
She concluded, "Arts people learn how to work on a budget better than anybody."
The brochure will be added to this story at tribstar.com as soon as it becomes available.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
