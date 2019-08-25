Farmers in the Hoosier state are exempt from a number of federal trucking regulations, but being exempt from a number of reasonable safety practices and regulatory guidelines is a cause for concern among those who work in agriculture and transportation.
Agriculture contributes an estimated $31.2 billion to the state’s economy. By the numbers, Indiana is the 10th largest farming state in the nation with 56,649 farming operations and just over 94,000 farmers, with 96 percent of farms in the state being family-owned or operated.
However, as the saying goes within the industry, “agriculture is more than just cows, sows, and plows,” with transportation being such a critical component of a successful farming operation.
Mike Templeton is an independent transportation consultant who works with farmers and other companies to make sure they follow basic safety practices.
Templeton is a former Indiana State Police trooper of nearly 35 years who has seen enough fatal accidents to reinforce his sense of urgency on the matter. He says that regular inspections are an integral part of transportation safety.
“One accident can be devastating for you the farmer, for the farm itself and of course for the people involved in the accident,” says Templeton. “I push very strongly to make sure farmers keep their trucks in line.”
Covered farm vehicles
The Code of Federal Regulations defines a farmer as a “private carrier” — someone who transports only their goods and is not for hire.
Indiana law gives a broad exemption from many federal trucking regulations for vehicles that are classified as covered farm vehicles (CFV).
Any vehicle that is used to transport agricultural commodities, livestock, machinery or supplies to and from a farm can be classified as a CFV. The vehicle must be operated by the owner of the farm, a family member or an employee.
Rented equipment can also fall under the CFV umbrella as long as there is a lease agreement showing the vehicle will be used on the farm.
Within the state of Indiana (or out of state but within 150 miles of the farm), a farm truck or CFV, hauling a farmer’s own items, can be operated by anyone with a driver’s license, doesn’t need a DOT number and is exempt from annual inspection criteria as well as repair and maintenance regulations that are mandatory for commercial vehicles must adhere to.
“If lawmakers say farmers don’t have to have their trucks inspected or have CDLs, there are a number of them that will choose not to do anything at all,” says Templeton.
Farmers in the state also have no length, width or height restrictions, unless they are traveling on an interstate, although operators of all semis in Indiana have to abide by the state’s weight restrictions.
Liability
However, Templeton warns that while farmers are exempt from a number of federal regulations, they aren’t exempt from liability.
“I recommend that farmers take these exemptions lightly,” advised Templeton. “You may be exempt from the regulations, but you’re still liable should an accident happen because of your faulty brakes, suspension, lights, tires, etc.”
Fred Whitford, director of pesticide programs for Purdue Extension, said that should a farmer be at fault in an accident where someone is killed, they could potentially lose their farm.
“If the farmer is at fault, depending on how their farm is set up, they could actually lose their farm to this,” Whitford said. “Many of these deaths [result in civil suits] around the $6 million range. These are sizable verdicts being delivered.”
Also, according to Whitford, is that even if the other person is at fault in an accident, they can still potentially blame the farmer for negligence for not having proper brakes, lights, etc.
Whitford was blunt in his response to farmers who don’t annually inspect their trucks.
“It makes no sense for a farmer not to do an annual inspection,” he said. “It’s absolutely nuts — that’s one of the key things that will be asked for in an accident. Not only should farmers have their trucks inspected regularly, they need to keep a maintenance log of the work being done.”
Commercial requirements
Many farmers haul their own crops and also haul as commercial truckers. Those truckers, whether farmers or not, need a CDL to drive for hire.
There are steep consequences for violating CDL requirements, including being put out of service and paying a federal civil penalty of up to $5,000 plus state fines.
Whitford says there are three different types of farmers. The first is a farmer that plays by the rules.
The second farmer operates as a farmer, but also hauls commercially.
The third type of farmer both farms and operates commercially, but doesn’t have a CDL or the proper insurance.
The first two types generally play by the rules, but the third type does not and is causing problems for the agriculture industry, Whitford said.
“Those individuals who don’t play by the rules hurt us a lot,” he said. “It’s those kinds of folks that can cause us to lose all of the exemptions that farmers have right now. Farmers are loaded down with exemptions that regular truckers don’t get. Truckers get pretty upset with those groups of farmers.”
Daniel Gwin is a grain farmer in Linden who believes that risk management is an important aspect of a farming operation. He has all of his trucks in a separate limited liability company (LLC).
“We do more than what the regulations require,” said Gwin. “We have our trucks’ inspections and major systems repairs done by a licensed garage.”
When his truckers were hauling grain long distances and across the state line (no longer part of what they do), Gwin required all of his drivers to have a CDL. Since they only haul locally now, he says they do hire drivers without CDLs but require them to have health cards and meet other requirements.
License double standard
According to the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles, all drivers of commercial motor vehicles must have a CDL. Only farmers, firefighters, military personnel and drivers of recreational vehicles are exempt.
Applying for one can be a lengthy and costly process. Indiana CDL requirements are stricter than any other Indiana driver’s license and are based on stringent Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) regulations.
In order to obtain one in the state, an individual must have a valid Indiana operator’s license and Social Security number, pass a DOT physical examination initially and every two years after (hearing, vision, blood pressure and urinalysis), pass a driving skills test in a vehicle comparable to the one the driver intends to operate, obtain a CDL learner’s permit and pass one or more written knowledge exams. After receiving a CDL, it needs to be renewed every four years.
While a person can study and test for a CDL on their own, many commercial hauling businesses, because of insurance and policy reasons, will require new drivers to have attended and graduated from an accredited school providing at least 160 hours of instruction time. This can add up to thousands of dollars in extra overhead cost.
A CDL applicant must also submit a request to the Indiana State Police to verify whether or not they have been involved in any crashes. Should a CDL driver be involved in a serious traffic violation or another major offense, FMCSA regulations are in place that can potentially disqualify a CDL driver, temporarily or permanently.
If a driver’s CDL has been expired or been disqualified, canceled, revoked, invalidated or voluntarily surrendered for more than one year, the holder must pass all knowledge and skills exams again prior to issuance of a new CDL.
Private Indiana farm equipment operators, as long as they are operating within the state, are exempt from all of the above.
That means that two identical semis, hauling similar weights of cargo and travelling on the same road in Indiana, could have two very different drivers: one with a CDL who has passed extensive skills and written tests and is subject to regular physical and knowledge exams, and one operating a CFV who may have none of this training or oversight.
Driver’s duty
Serious traffic accidents can lead to insurance claims and lawsuits for those involved. When permanent injuries or deaths occur, farmers could face millions in liability exposure if found negligent. This exposure puts them — and all of their farm’s assets — at risk.
Brian Drummy has been a lawyer with Bunger and Robertson for the past 11 years. Drummy’s practice specializes in representing people and families in personal injury matters.
“These exemptions do not make farmers immune to liability,” he said.
He says that everyone — not just farmers — has a duty to maintain his or her vehicle in a safe operating condition.
“We all have a duty as drivers — whether we’re farmers or whether it’s me or you — to operate our vehicles in a safe and prudent manner,” Drummy said. “So just because you don’t have to have your truck inspected every year, or work on your brakes every year, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t.”
Drummy said he understands that certain farming vehicles may only be used occasionally, but all things mechanical still require regular upkeep.
Reach Quentin Blount at quentin.blount@pharostribune.com or 574-732-5130.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.