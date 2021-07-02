In her job as director of social services and Legacy Lane coordinator at Cobblestone’s Health Campus in Terre Haute, Amber Scott comes face to face with the debilitating effects of dementia — including Alzheimer’s disease.
“At Cobblestone, the Legacy Lane staff work hard to ensure that our friends remain as independent as possible for as long as possible,” Scott said. “We hope that further research will eventually eliminate this disease that affects so many.”
Scott has a new reason to be hopeful, though, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this month approved the first new Alzheimer’s drug in nearly two decades.
Under the molecular name aducanumab, the new drug will be sold as Aduhelm. Maker Biogen developed the therapy to do what previously approved Alzheimer’s medicines can’t: slow the memory robbing progression of the disease.
“While there is no cure for dementia, anything that can slow down the effects of the disease without causing undesirable side effects would be promising,” Scott said. “It is frightening to receive a dementia diagnosis, but the earlier a person can be diagnosed and start implementing a plan for their future, the better.”
Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, a progressive brain disease that slowly destroys memories and thinking skills. The disease often starts five, 10, or even 20 years before symptoms appear, which usually start with difficulty remembering new information. In advanced stages, symptoms include confusion, mood and behavior changes, and inability to care for one’s self and perform basic life tasks.
Indiana is home to 110,000 Hoosiers living with the disease, and 215,000 unpaid Indiana caregivers, according to the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter.
“That number is expected to grow by 18% to affect over 130,000 patients in Indiana by the year 2025,” said chapter executive Natalie Sutton.
Someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s every 65 seconds, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. By 2050 the rate is projected to be every 33 seconds. Alzheimer’s disease takes the lives of an estimated 500,000 Americans every year and is the only top-10 cause of death in the U.S. with no known cure.
In spite of those numbers, Sutton also is feeling hopeful. “It’s been a long draught,” she said. “We hope this marks a new hallmark in the age of research and therapy. The Alzheimer’s Association is advocating Aduhelm’s approval and celebrating this milestone.”
The FDA last approved a new Alzheimer’s drug in 2003. According to regulators, Namenda and Aricept can help reduce symptoms temporarily but do nothing to change the underlying course of the disease.
“Previous treatments helped to manage symptoms but ultimately do not slow progression,” Sutton said. “My hope is that Aduhelm ushers in a new era of advancing science and exploration of this particular drug’s target as well as other targets because we really don’t have any other options right now.”
Alzheimer’s is not just a disease of old age. Mayo Clinic reports that 200,000-240,000 people under the age of 65 have young-onset (often called early-onset) Alzheimer’s and that most people with young-onset Alzheimer’s develop symptoms of the disease when they are between 30 and 60 years old.
“Having a loved one with Alzheimer’s is not only hard on the patient, it’s difficult for their loved ones,” said Rachael Barnett of Staunton.
“My mom had early-onset Alzheimer’s at just 50 years of age and it took only 10 years for her to succumb to the disease,” she said. “Watching her slowly fade away was one of the worst experiences of my life. This new drug gives me hope that future patients and their families may have a better outcome. It helps me to think that others may not have to endure the heartache I did.”
Barnett’s maternal grandfather also had Alzheimer’s. Her family’s ordeal did have a positive affect, though: It inspired her to become a registered nurse. She recently earned her degree and started her professional career at Union Hospital. Being an advocate by raising money and awareness, Barnett is hopeful this drug is a step toward a cure.
Cost ‘definitely a concern’
In its announcement, the FDA said scientific evidence indicated Aduhelm reduces a sticky substance in the brain called amyloid and is likely to produce a benefit to patients. Biogen developed Aduhelm to treat people with early stages and mild cases of cognitive impairment or dementia whose brains have accumulated beta amyloid, which many researchers believe plays a significant role in Alzheimer’s for many patients.
“This marks an important point: that early detection and accurate diagnosis is even more critical for access to this treatment,” Sutton said. “We hope Aduhelm will give patients more time with their families and friends and allow them better cognition with the quality of life that’s desirable.”
While the drug offers hope, Aduhelm’s impact might be limited; clinical trials indicate it won’t help patients with more advanced disease. In addition, Biogen set the drug’s cost — after FDA approval — at $56,000 a year per patient.
“Cost is definitely a concern. We don’t want it to be a barrier. The Alzheimer’s Association issued a fairly strongly worded statement about its position on Aduhelm’s cost and accessibility,” Sutton said.
A preliminary analysis by the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, a nonprofit research and advisory group, said the drug could be cost-effective at a per-patient price of $2,500 to $8,300 a year, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.
“The clinical trials for Aduhelm were the first to show that a reduction in these [amyloid] plaques ... is expected to lead to a reduction in the clinical decline of this devastating form of dementia,” said Patrizia Cavazzoini, who leads the FDA division that regulates drugs, in an interview with the newspaper.
The FDA granted Aduhelm an accelerated approval, a mechanism for getting drugs to patients faster than the agency otherwise would. Biogen will have to conduct a post-approval study to confirm the drug’s benefit, and the agency said it could take steps to remove it from the market if the drug doesn’t work as intended, according to the newspaper article.
Unlike other Alzheimer’s drugs delivered in pills, Aduhelm requires monthly infusions at a clinic. Patients would require monitoring with an MRI to guard against brain bleeds, a potential side effect, according to the Biogen website.
Sutton said the Alzheimer’s Association will continue to study the drug to learn its impact of effectiveness and accessibility. In addition, it supports education of the physician community to ensure the drug is accessible to patients who can benefit from its use.
“The Alzheimer’s Association is leading studies that will hopefully determine if lifestyle choices and behavior ultimately determine whether or not a patient will develop the disease,” she said. “If we can help to slow progression or reduce risk, then we can also reduce care costs — two-thirds of which are paid for by Medicare and Medicaid.”
Since the FDA approval of Aduhelm earlier this month, another company, Eli Lilly, announced it was granted a Breakthrough Therapy designation for the drug Donanemab, an antibody therapy for the treatment of the disease. Lilly says the designation is based on clinical evidence for Donanemab.
A clinical research study is evaluating whether the drug works and how safe it is in people with early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease. Lilly intends to submit a license application for the drug later this year. Learn more about the study at https://trailblazer2study.com.
Michele Lawson can be reached 812-231-4232 or michele.lawson@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter @TribStarMichele.
To get involved
The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter provides services in 73 Indiana counties. The chapter’s support groups are free and designed to provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers. For a full listing of support groups, visit alz.org/Indiana. A 24-hour phone helpline is also available at 1-800-272-3900.
