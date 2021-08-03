The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of State Parks seeks volunteer hunters to participate in deer management hunts this fall at 17 locations, including Turkey Run in Parke County and Shakamak near Jasonville.
Volunteers can apply online at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt, where additional guidelines can be found under State Park Deer. Applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 9.
Other properties where firearms-only hunting will be allowed are Chain O’Lakes, Indiana Dunes, Lincoln, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Spring Mill, Summit Lake, Tippecanoe River, Versailles and Whitewater Memorial state parks, and at Cave River Valley Natural Area.
Properties where hunting will be allowed by archery only (i.e., any archery equipment legal to take deer in Indiana) are Clifty Falls and Fort Harrison state parks, and at Trine State Recreation Area.
Hunting will be allowed on these properties Nov. 15, 16, 29 and 30.
Management hunts are carried out exclusively to achieve an ecological objective — to ensure balanced and healthy natural communities for all plants and wildlife within park boundaries. Successful applicants are allowed to take up to three deer, only one of which can be antlered. Deer harvested at a state park management hunt are not counted toward regular statewide bag limits.
