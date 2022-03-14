American Pickers returning to Indiana in May

"American Pickers" is returning to Indiana in May.
The History Channel television series explores the world of antique “picking” and follows skilled pickers as they hunt for valuable antiques.
The pickers, according to a news release from the show, "are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way."
If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184. The show is on Facebook at @GotAPick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.