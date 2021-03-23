The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter will host three virtual programs designed for people affected by the disease in various ways, including people living with dementia, caregivers and family members, future healthcare workers and individuals who are looking to reduce their risk of cognitive decline.
Registration for all three programs is free. They include:
• March 30: Effective Communication Strategies for Future Healthcare Workers, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. This program is designed specifically for students who are studying medicine, nursing or any healthcare field.
• March 31: Alzheimer's Facts and Figures: What We Know Now about Dementia (and COVID-19), noon to 1 p.m. During this program, attendees will learn the results of the 2021 Facts and Figures report that was released earlier this month. The findings show that deaths attributed to Alzheimer’s and dementia increased last year and that discrimination is a barrier to Alzheimer’s and dementia care.
• April 7: Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: An Interactive Program, 3 to 5 p.m. This program will include a healthy recipe and cooking demonstration, a chair yoga activity and an interactive game designed to challenge the mind.
“Dementia is a public health crisis that will only continue to grow as the population ages, and future healthcare workers will care for and interact with people who are living with the disease, even if they are not choosing a specialty such as neurology or geriatrics,” said Stephanie Laskey, Greater Indiana Chapter program director, in a news release. “This program will empower them to understand the ways people communicate as the disease progresses and learn strategies for interacting at every stage of the disease.”
“There is growing evidence that certain lifestyle factors can reduce the risk of cognitive decline,” said Reilly Huelsmann, program manager for Terre Haute. “This program is a great way to learn about each of those factors in a way that is fun and engaging, with concrete steps that Hoosiers can implement right away. It is never too late – or too early – to incorporate these healthy habits.”
For more details, go to alz.org/Indiana/helping_you and click on “join a virtual education program”; or, call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
