While businesses across Indiana continue to open in stages, frontline workers in long-term care communities are still grappling with the impact of COVID-19, and dementia caregivers whose loved ones live in these facilities are still unable to visit them in person.
The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter at Indianapolis will continue to offer virtual support groups for these and all dementia caregivers throughout June.
• June 17 and 24: Virtual support groups for frontline heroes caring for people with dementia, 5:30 p.m.
• June 25: Virtual support groups for any dementia caregiver, 1 p.m.
• June 30: Virtual support groups for caregivers with loved ones in long-term care, 3 p.m.
“This is a challenging time for all those who care for people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, and we want them to know they are not alone,” said Stephanie Laskey, program director for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter. “Support groups provide a place for caregivers to exchange information, give advice and share their experiences with those who understand firsthand.”
All support groups are free of charge and available online or by phone. Registration is required and available at alz.org/Indiana or the Alzheimer’s Association free, 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
Visit alz.org or call the Helpline for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.