The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is hosting the 29th annual Chocolate Sunday champagne brunch Sunday, Nov. 8, at 11 a.m. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be offered in a virtual format. Funds raised during the event support the care and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
The event will include a silent auction and Fund the Mission, where attendees are invited to use their devices to donate toward the mission. Dr. Maria Carrillo, chief science officer at the Alzheimer’s Association, will speak about the latest Alzheimer’s and dementia research. Chocolate Sunday committee member Maria Kleiman will discuss her personal experience with the disease and how it impacts families like hers.
Premier auction items include a week away at a private home in Cape Coral, Florida; a golf package with access to some of the top golf courses in the state, overnight stays at golf resorts such as Belterra Casino and French Lick Resort and various golf items; a bottle of hard-to-find, 15-year Pappy Van Winkle bourbon; and an Indy 500 race day package featuring four grandstand tickets, silver badges with pre-race credentials and a parking pass.
“While we will miss seeing everyone in-person at Chocolate Sunday this year, the safety of our staff, volunteers and supporters is our top priority,” said Kristy Garcia, manager of relationship events. “The good news is that there are advantages to the virtual format. In recent years, the event has been sold out, but this year, there is no limit to how many people can attend. It will also be easier than ever for people from across the state to join us.”
Registration for this year’s event is free and available at ChocolateSunday.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.