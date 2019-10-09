AG: More fetal remains found in abortion doc's storage unit

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019 file photo, Will County Sheriff's patrol is stationed outside the home of deceased Dr. Ulrich Klopfer in Unincorporated Crete, Ill. Indiana's attorney general will hold a news conference Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 on his office's investigation into more than 2,200 sets of preserved fetal remains found at the Illinois garage of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer's, a late doctor who once performed abortions in Indiana. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford, File)