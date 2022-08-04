A southern Indiana prosecutor charged with harassment, intimidation and other counts threatened to kill a neighbor in a dispute over a dog, an affidavit unsealed Thursday said.
Bartholomew County Prosecutor William Nash also is charged with obstruction of justice, disorderly conduct and interfering with the reporting of a crime in the May 8 confrontation. He faces four counts of harassment and two counts of intimidation.
At one point, Nash yelled at the neighbor, “I can kill you! I will kill you and Indiana State Law says I can kill you!” the affidavit filed July 15 by an Indiana State Police detective said.
The neighbor told Nash to get off his property, and Nash turned away and said, “Damn dogs better be on a leash. Those are dangerous dogs,” the affidavit said.
The neighbor said Nash had previously fired a pellet gun toward his house, it said.
The man and his wife said they were concerned for their safety due to Nash’s erratic behavior, position and power, the affidavit said.
A phone message was left for Nash’s attorney seeking comment on the case. Nash told The (Columbus) Republic he had no comment.
Ripley County Prosecuting Attorney Franklin Arkenberg has been appointed as special prosecutor to the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.