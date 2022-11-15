Admission is free at all Indiana Department of Natural Resourses properties on Friday, Nov. 25, "Black Friday."

Participants have a chance to win prizes for a picnic from the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation (INRF).

The prize package is valued at nearly $360, and registration is simple. Participants must sign up for the INRF e-newsletter to enter. Entries will be accepted through Nov. 26.

For more information about #OptOutsideIN2022 and to learn how to win other great prizes, please visit on.IN.gov/optoutside.

As the official nonprofit for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the INRF celebrates Indiana's natural legacy by raising funds to support DNR and its programs. Through land acquisition, outdoor education, and outdoor recreation efforts, the INRF supports preserving Indiana's public lands forever.

More information about the INRF is online at Indiananrf.org.