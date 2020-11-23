ACLU sues Indiana school over T-shirt incident

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana is suing a school for allegedly requiring a student to leave for wearing a t-shirt that read, “I HOPE I DON’T GET KILLED FOR BEING BLACK TODAY.”
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of a student referred to as “D.E.” at Manchester Junior-Senior High School in North Manchester, Indiana, claims the student’s First Amendment rights were violated when school officials pressured him to remove the shirt or else leave. The confrontation happened in August.
D.E. refused to leave school, arguing he had a right to wear the shirt and share its message. The lawsuit argues D.E. should not have been asked to remove the shirt in the first place because it did not violate the rules in the student handbook and because the shirt did not cause a disruption.
The lawsuit further claims students at the school regularly wear “Blue Lives Matter” and “MAGA,” or “Make America Great Again,” apparel in support of President Donald Trump without consequence. Other students wear clothing that includes the Confederate flag.
“Schools cannot selectively choose which social issues students can support through messages on their clothing,” ACLU Legal Director Ken Falk said in a news release. “Students do not lose their constitutional rights at the schoolhouse doors. The refusal of the school to allow D.E. to wear his t-shirt is a violation of his right to free speech.”
The lawsuit was filed in the South Bend division of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana.
TheStatehouseFile.com is a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.