The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana has filed a lawsuit against the City of Indianapolis to demand law enforcement officials immediately stop the use of chemical agents and projectiles against protestors seen in recent weeks.
ACLU officials filed the suit on behalf of Indy10 Black Lives Matter and individual demonstrators who have been involved in protests aimed at ending police brutality against black men and women. Protests have emerged in Indianapolis and around the country over the last several weeks and in the wake of the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes.
Representatives for Indy10 Black Lives Matter said in a statement the protests were “born out of frustration, grief and rage” for black citizens killed by police brutality. They called on the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, or IMPD, both to cease use of force against demonstrators and to implement new, more permanent policies that introduce deeper changes to protect citizens.
“City leadership must commit to no further harm being done to demonstrators, and to ban the use of excessive force, including pepper pellets, tear gas and flashbang grenades, as well as condemn and discipline officers who destroy a demonstrator’s medical supplies,” the representatives said in a statement. “The onus for repairing harm is on city leadership and IMPD, and they would do well to lending their efforts towards policy reform and addressing the use of force policies as well as holding officers accountable.”
ACLU Indiana Legal Director Ken Falk said the organization is filing the suit in response to three separate instances on May 29, May 30 and May 31 when IMPD deployed forces like tear gas, rubber bullets and batons. Falk said forces like these are threats to constitutionally protected free speech.
“Excessive use of force against protestors chills free speech, and widens the rift of distrust between communities and the police that are sworn to serve them,” Falk said in a statement. “Indianapolis should listen to demonstrators, build community trust, and transform policing and the criminal legal system.”
Protests in Indianapolis have remained relatively peaceful since the three dates listed in the lawsuit. IMPD and city officials have also announced new changes to the police use of force policy that align with some of the demands made by protestors, including an explicit ban on officers using chokeholds to detain citizens.
Other branches of the ACLU have filed similar lawsuits around the country in defense of demonstrators, journalists and others affected by pushback from police during protests. The ACLU has also sued President Donald Trump for a June 1 incident in which law enforcement fired tear gas at protestors gathered outside the White House.
The ACLU of Indiana filed the latest lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana.
TheStatehouseFile.com is a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
