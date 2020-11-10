Brian Mundell started the Veterans Memorial Museum because he felt that Terre Haute needed a place to honor its veterans. He believes that no matter how big or small a town, there’s a veteran in every community that has made a difference in people’s lives, and most people don’t know those individual’s stories. And while Terre Haute may be considered a small town, it’s home to several veterans who have accomplished truly great things.
“It’s so easy for people to forget what these men and women sacrificed for the freedoms we enjoy every day,” Mundell said. “We don’t realize what we have and that’s because of the veterans who paid the price for us to have those freedoms. … The things those veterans have done should never be forgotten.”
Born and raised in Terre Haute, Mundell has always loved military history. When he was in elementary school, he put together airplane models and every report he wrote focused on topics such as U.S. Army Gen. George Patton or Pearl Harbor. His bucket list was to visit the D-Day beaches in Normandy and Iwo Jima in the South Pacific. Since making that a goal, he’s been to Normandy five times and Iwo Jima twice.
It was after his first trip to Normandy in 2004 that he began collecting World War II memorabilia. Eventually his collection grew, and friends suggested he move it out of his basement and create a museum. On Veterans Day 2012, Mundell opened the museum on Wabash Avenue, next to the Superior Kitchen and Bath storefront, that he’s owned for 25 years.
When he started collecting, Mundell would acquire items from antique stores. But over the years, the items have come from either estate auctions or direct donations. He often places small ads in local newspapers and receives responses from family members who didn’t know what to do with the items from the veteran in their family. Mundell prefers receiving items this way because then he can learn the history behind them and about the veterans themselves. He always tries to put a name and face with every item in the museum to make it truly personal and to honor that veteran.
When the museum first opened, approximately 99% of the items were things Mundell purchased. Today that number is closer to 50%, with the other half being donations. The museum honors veterans and items from World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Persian Gulf Wars, and the War in Afghanistan. Additionally, most of the museum features veterans that live in the Wabash Valley or the surrounding counties and into Illinois.
Terre Haute heroes around the globe
Mundell stresses that it’s not just big cities that have veterans who’ve done heroic things worthy of recognition. It’s everywhere, in every town, including Terre Haute. One of the most famous photos of WWII is the image of Gen. Dwight Eisenhower talking with American paratroopers on the evening of June 5, 1944, as they prepare for the Battle of Normandy. One of those paratroopers was from Terre Haute, and a copy of that photo is displayed in the museum.
The museum features Richard Martin of Rockville and Terre Haute. He was present at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 when the base was attacked. His collection, on display at the museum, includes an actual piece of metal from one of the Japanese airplanes that was shot down. Two weeks after Mundell met with and interviewed Martin, he suffered a massive stroke. Martin’s daughter is grateful that her father’s legacy and story live on in the museum.
Lt. Col. Frank L. McChesney of Terre Haute was the commanding officer of his unit that was on a mission in Vietnam. After one of his unit’s helicopters was shot down, McChesney made the decision to go in and rescue the fallen soldiers, despite the fact that the rescue site was extremely dangerous and less than 200 yards from Viet Cong soldiers. The rescue was a success and McChesney was later recognized by Gen. William Westmoreland, commander of U.S. forces during the Vietnam War from 1964 to 1968. A photo of Westmoreland giving McChesney an award is in the museum.
Mundell also got to know Earl VanScoyk, a WWII veteran in Terre Haute who later worked for Conrail Railroad. VanScoyk was captured by German soldiers and held as a prisoner of war from December 1944 until April 1945. When the prison camp was liberated, VanScoyk managed to take several papers from the German building. One of those papers was the original architect’s drawing of the Stalag IX prison camp where VanScoyk was being held. Mundell is honored that VanScoyk gave the museum that blueprint.
Honoring the unseen
While their stories are not as commonly known, Mundell wants to make sure the African American and female veterans of Terre Haute receive the recognition they deserve. Before the museum opened, Mundell acquired the uniform, dog tag, photos and other items from Ross Gooch of Princeton. Gooch, an African American solider, was a member of the 809th Pioneer Infantry in 1918.
The museum also features Ted Sweatt, an African American solider who attended Terre Haute’s Wiley High School and won the state of Indiana’s high jump championship in 1964. Sweat was killed in the Vietnam War in 1968.
Mundell has made a point of featuring women veterans in the museum as well.
Terre Haute resident Pamela Cox, a nurse in the Vietnam War, donated several personal items to the museum. Mundell is grateful to feature Cox and calls the field nurses the unsung heroes.
“You don’t hear about what they went through,” he said. “They were essentially those soldiers’ moms and comforted those guys when they uttered their last dying breaths.”
The importance of legacy
Mundell continues to collect items for the museum and tell the stories of the men and women who served the country. If there is one story that epitomizes why the Veterans Memorial Museum is so critical to Terre Haute and its veterans, it’s the story of John Hickman, a WWII Fighter Wing Marine, from West Terre Haute, from West Terre Haute.
Mundell was offered a trunk full of military items by Hickman’s nephew. Hickman instructed his nephew to either keep the trunk, or throw the items in the trash. That trunk contained photographs, memorabilia and Hickman’s uniforms from WWII, as well as uniforms from his father who served in the 309th Train Company in WWI. After Mundell displayed the uniforms and accompanying items, Hickman visited the museum with his nephew. Mundell recalls the look on Hickman’s face as priceless.
The last time Hickman visited the museum, he was accompanied by three hospice nurses with whom he proudly shared his past and stories.
“He was like a celebrity to those nurses,” Mundell said. “And here he was – about to throw away his military past – and then sees his past on display and was so extremely proud of what he did. It’s a real gift to those veterans, for them to realize that someone does appreciate what they did for their country.”
