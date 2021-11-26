The old black and white image may be overexposed and grainy, but it’s a moment in time that holds a special place in Lando Cosby’s heart.
And in his wallet as well.
Lando is quite proud of the photo he took that day in the fall of 1945 and has made a point to carry it with him ever since.
He’s written on the print so there’s no doubt about the “who, when and where” as you’re looking at it in one of the plastic sleeves in the middle of his aged leather wallet.
At 94, Lando can still recall the moment like it happened yesterday.
“We knew he came out of the building at 16:30 [4:30 p.m. civilian time],” Lando recently said at his southside Terre Haute home. “And he was on the dot.”
The “he” in this case was Gen. Douglas MacArthur and the building was the Dai-Ichi Building in Tokyo, which became the headquarters for MacArthur as supreme commander of the Allied powers in post-World War II Japan.
Lando had not been in Japan for long or the in U.S. Army, either, when he learned from some of the soldiers he worked with that MacArthur could be seen leaving his headquarters promptly at 4:30 p.m. every day.
A great opportunity for him and his Brownie camera loaded with 127 film.
Lando remembers the weather was similar to today’s, it being the start of winter in November or December of 1945. The trees were bare and the air was cool.
Capturing the image was a feat unto itself, but it was what MacArthur did next that impressed Lando even more. Accompanied by a fellow soldier who was a friend from Henderson, Kentucky, they both rendered a salute from about 20 feet away as MacArthur walked out of the building to his awaiting auto at the end of the work day.
Seeing the two enlisted men at attention, MacArthur returned the salute as he climbed into the waiting car.
“I don’t know too many people that can say they were saluted by MacArthur,” Lando said, with a smile.
Lando, who grew up on a farm in Waveland in Montgomery County, had the film developed at one of the local Tokyo camera shops and tucked the photo in the wallet he had at the time. The wallet was a graduation present given to him when he graduated from Waveland High School earlier in April.
The MacArthur photo rests between other photos he took while stationed in Japan after the war. Scenes from post-war Japan like the building he worked in and street scenes accompany the small MacArthur print.
More of the tiny prints that show the daily life of a city recovering from a world war fill another small album. One image shows a theater building in Tokyo named after Dana native Ernie Pyle.
Lando, who was trained as an infantryman, was assigned to the 627th Quartermaster Refrigeration Co. when he arrived in Japan months earlier. He worked in the company’s office in the Tokyo neighborhood of Shinigawa.
Lando’s first contact with anything MacArthur was through the general’s mess sergeant who, once a month, would draw provisions for the general from the refrigeration company.
These days, Lando is happy to share the photo and the story with anyone interested.
In April and in July, two World War II-era planes made stops at the Terre Haute Regional airport. Lando was seen at both sharing his MacArthur experience; the wallet was frequently opened for the traveling plane crews who were impressed by the image.
Its those moments when Lando connects with strangers and fellow veterans that show a moment captured on film 76 years ago can connect generations.
“I just like to show it to people,” said Lando on Friday at his home.
“You get to talking about World War II and all that. You discuss things back and forth with strangers you meet. You tell them stories and they tell theirs. And most people are interested. I like to share what little experience I had.”
Joe Garza can be reached at joe.garza@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarJoe.
