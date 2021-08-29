'A huge conversation': Vaccine hesitancy among Blacks rooted in historical distrust

In 1932, the United States Public Health Service and the Tuskegee Institute began conducting a study to record the effects of syphilis on Black Americans.
According to an account on the CDC website, the study initially involved 600 Black men — 399 of whom had the venereal disease.
Throughout the study, the men — who thought they were being treated for “bad blood” — were subjected to all kinds of medical experiments, such as blood tests, X-rays and spinal taps.
But they weren’t actually receiving treatment for the disease at all, instead receiving placebos such as aspirin and minerals.
Then when 1943 rolled around, penicillin was introduced as a treatment for syphilis. It was even made widely available to those who needed it.
But it wasn’t offered to the men involved in the study.
The study eventually went on for 40 years before finally being investigated as unethical.
By that time, 28 participants had died of syphilis, and over 100 more died from related complications.
In 1951, a young Black mother by the name of Henrietta Lacks developed vaginal bleeding and took herself to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.
Upon further testing, doctors discovered a rather large and malignant tumor on her cervix and took samples of those cancerous cells during treatment.
Her medical team then gave away some of those tissue samples to researchers and scientists, who went on to make key discoveries in everything from cancer research to controlling infectious diseases.
They never asked for Lacks’ permission.
And though these two events happened decades ago, many experts say they still have lasting impacts on generations of people of color, who often find it challenging to trust the government when it comes to their medical care.
But in a time when Black Americans are seemingly getting and dying from COVID-19 at disproportionate rates, some experts say time is of the essence to change their minds.
By the numbers
Since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indiana State Department of Health has provided a dashboard tracking data points on everything from individual county rates of infection to testing statistics.
Along with that, the dashboard has also compiled a list of demographics and the virus’ impacts on certain populations of the Hoosier state.
According to that data, Black people — who make up around 9.8% of Indiana’s population — are accounting for 7.3% of total positive cases.
But when you look at deaths, data points indicate that Black people across the state are actually dying at a rate 10% higher than white people.
For Dr. Lance Washington, a doctor of internal medicine with Community Physician Network in Howard County, several factors come into play when considering COVID-19 impacts, particularly as they relate to Black residents.
“Why do Black and brown people get sicker? That’s a huge conversation,” Washington said. “Sickle cell for instance, that’s an African American condition, but that’s really a small percentage. But we do see Blacks with more chronic lung conditions, renal inefficiency, kidney failure, diabetes — all of which affect your immune system and your ability to have a good immune response.”
But even more than just issues with health, Washington noted there are also social barriers that Black people face that are often different than other populations of the country, such as socioeconomic issues, lack of medical access or quality of that access, homelessness and even high incarceration rates.
Washington believes that all of those factors and barriers are easily leading to the disproportionate numbers of COVID-impacted members of communities with people of color.
That’s why he, along with other medical experts, continues to stress the critical need for vaccines.
Getting those shots in the arms of Black people, however, has often been challenging, Washington admitted.
Power of the shot
When Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson rolled out their vaccines, those efforts changed the landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And to date, around 190 million Americans have now been fully vaccinated.
In Indiana, that number is well over 3 million, though Black people only make up roughly 6.7% of it.
“There’s just no trust,” Washington said, referring again to studies such as Tuskegee when asked why he believes the Black vaccination rate is so low.
Washington also cited recent events, such as the killing of George Floyd, as reasons he’s heard from his patients who are leery of getting the vaccine.
“‘If you can kill a ‘n’ word on TV and someone can get away with it, why should we trust the health system that’s trying to protect us?’ That’s what young people have told me,” he said. “And I’m not trying to make this a Black Lives Matter thing or anything else, but if you talk to any educated African American, there’s just a lot of anger there quite frankly.”
So how do you overcome that vaccine hesitancy?
Lisa Washington, executive director of Minority Health Alliance and also a registered nurse, said it starts and ends with education.
Getting the word out
Lisa Washington patiently awaited her turn to speak at a recent vaccination education clinic held at the Carver Community Center near downtown Kokomo.
In front of her were several members of the community, many who had questions and concerns about the vaccination and its safety.
“Events like this are important,” she said as the crowd gathered in. “One of the things that we are trying to do is give out all of the accurate information when it comes to this virus and the need for the vaccine. … And the problem is that a lot of people want to play ‘Dr. Internet,’ so people get a lot of information there. There’s nothing wrong with information, but you need to make sure it’s factual.
“And with these new variants that have come out, it’s just been a race against time,” she added. “It’s a game-changer.”
That’s what makes vaccine education clinics — which can dispel fact from rumor — critical in the fight against COVID, especially among the Black community, Lisa Washington noted.
Dr. Lance Washington, who is also Lisa’s husband, agreed.
“I have people come into my office all the time and tell me they heard such and such, but their information is not based on science,” Lance Washington said. “It’s based on their own opinions or opinions of others. … I don’t know how to get people to trust science. They trust Facebook. They trust social media. They trust their friends.
“But bottom line is this,” he continued. “More Black people are getting killed by this, period. And now this is just another disease process that we as physicians have to try to manage, in addition to trying to get patients to exercise, watch their diabetes, stop smoking, watch their blood pressure and try to address their emphysema. This is something that’s preventable, but now it’s killing people more in the African American community who already have enough on their plates to deal with.”
There is hope, of course, as a recent NBC News poll has shown an uptick in vaccination rates over the past two weeks among people of color, although the number is still relatively low in comparison to their overall population.
Earlier this month, the FDA also gave full authorization to the Pfizer vaccine, prompting medical experts to cross their fingers that vaccination rates will continue to climb.
But until all Americans see the importance of the vaccine, the Washingtons said the goal posts will continue to move with each new variant that comes onto the scene.
“The problem is that people don’t understand how amazing a thing this is that we have the vaccine,” Lance Washington said, “and to have three? Wow. So we have ways that we can get this under control and get to herd immunity. But we all have to want kick this thing to the curb together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.