Fifty-thousand meals in its 50th year. That’s the goal Meals on Wheels of Terre Haute has set as it celebrates 50 years of service this year. With a small staff that relies heavily on the help of volunteers, that’s no easy task. But it will soon become easier when the organization moves into a new facility and expands its territory.
Its first meal was delivered on October 4, 1971. A lot of things have changed since then, said Rita Mace Kaperak, executive director.
“Meals on Wheels has evolved with the community. It used to be that our services were only for the elderly homebound or for those living their final days in hospice care,” Kaperak said. “But now we’re taking a more proactive approach to the nutritional health and well-being of our neighbors by offering our services to anybody who can’t prepare meals for themselves — regardless of age or income.”
Until two years ago, a catering or food service prepared the meals that volunteers delivered to elderly clients.
But the board of directors and staff heard too many complaints about the frozen meals and decided it was time to take back quality and nutrition control.
The organization moved into the old YMCA building on Poplar Street, now known as Wabash Activity Center, where it prepares homemade meals.
“That was fine for a while, but we’ve grown so much that our services are up 189% from two years ago,” Kaperak said. “The residential-style kitchen just isn’t equipped to prepare that many meals and there’s still so many more people who need our services.”
The organization will soon be able to prepare meals in a commercially equipped kitchen when it moves to 1621 S. 25th St. “We’re just waiting on the Department of Homeland Security and the Board of Health to approve our remodeling changes,” she said, “specifically the vent hood over the stove and the fire suppression system.”
She said the new location will allow the organization to offer other meal contract opportunities, such as the possibility of serving meals to the Boys & Girls Club of Terre Haute. The new building will also enable expansion to other communities and will begin serving residents in Brazil as soon as a meeting place to drop off meals to volunteers is secured.
Kaperak said when the expansion comes, the organization will need even more volunteers. Meals are prepared and delivered five days each week, even on major holidays. She said she needs about 10 more volunteers in Vigo County to prepare and deliver meals and at least two per day in Brazil.
Office manager Shannon Wilkinson said the organization is fortunate to have several volunteer groups and wants to encourage more group participation.
“We have a group of doctors’ wives, the Medical Alliance, who volunteer, as well as one fraternity from Rose-Hulman [Institute of Technology] and one from [Indiana State University], Boy and Girl Scout troops, and even a couple of local businesses have employee volunteer groups,” Wilkinson said.
The organization now delivers about 3,000 hot and cold meals each month to residents in 80% of Vigo County. Most recipients live alone, some have a disability, some are malnourished, elderly, or otherwise unable to prepare food for themselves. Meals are tailored to accommodate medical diets and food allergies and take into consideration the likes and dislikes of each client.
Wilkinson said what really sets Meals on Wheels services apart from other federally supported senior nutrition programs is well-being checks. She said meal delivery volunteers are sometimes the only people clients will during the course of a day.
“We recently had a client who didn’t answer her door when the volunteer delivered her meal. So the volunteer called the emergency contact listed and the husband, who was out of town. He assured the volunteer that he had just spoken to his wife and that everything was okay,” Wilkinson said. “But when the volunteer went back the next day and saw that the Styrofoam cooler hadn’t been opened, she knew something wasn’t right. So she called the police who found her on the floor and took her to the hospital.”
Kapernak said Meals on Wheels can serve one senior for an entire year for about the same cost as one day in the hospital or 10 days in a nursing home. She said it costs $5.50 a day to get one hot meal and one cold meal and assistance is available for individuals who cannot afford to pay.
Like many not-for-profits, Meals on Wheels was financially challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, making it eligible for $7,950 in a matching grant from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation. To receive the match, the organization must raise $2 from the general public to receive $1 from the Foundation, up to the amount of its grant, between now and Sept. 30.
To help raise its share of the matching grant, the organization conducted a “Jail and Bail” event where it raised $8,000 last month. In May and June, it will conduct a “Fill a Plate” fundraiser where patrons at various restaurants, banks and other downtown businesses can donate $1 to have their names put on a card.
“All repair and remodeling costs to the building at our new location became obsolete after the pandemic,” Kapernak said. “Costs have more than doubled, so financial assistance is extremely important to the expansion.”
Once the organization makes its move, Kapernak said it will offer additional services. It plans to offer a food pantry once per week, meal pick-up options for clients who drive, food supply deliveries for those who can prepare their own meals but can’t get to the store, and a “grab-and-go” where people can sit together to eat their meals in order to reduce social isolation.
“If there’s just one thing I could tell people, it’s that Meals on Wheels isn’t just for the destitute or the elderly anymore. We’re here to help anybody who’s not eating nutritionally and we try to feed everyone who calls,” Kaperak said.
The services of Terre Haute Area Meals on Wheels may be available to any resident of Vigo County who is homebound as the result of age, disability or illness. Sign up for meal delivery, refer a neighbor, donate money or volunteer to prepare or deliver meals at www.mowth.org or by calling 812-232-3878.
Michele Lawson can be reached 812-231-4232 or michele.lawson@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter @TribStarMichele.
