Indiana has opened up COVID-19 vaccinations to Hoosiers ages 55 and older.

The Indiana Department of Health announced the addition of the new age group this morning.

Indiana COVID-19 vaccination sites The Indiana Department of Health website listing Indiana's COVID-19 vaccination sites with links and information to register to receive a vaccine.

The state's age-based rollout of the vaccines began with people 80 and older, with younger brackets added at 75 and up, 70, 65, 60 and now 55 and older. Also eligible for vaccinations are groups including health care workers, first-responders, and nursing home residents and staff.

Those wishing to register for a COVID-19 shot can phone 211 or go online to outshot.in.gov.

In addition to the 55-and-over group, initial groups of patients identified by their healthcare provider as highest risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Those individuals include active dialysis patients, sickle cell disease patients, down syndrome, post-solid organ transplant, and people who are actively in treatment (chemotherapy, radiation, surgery) for cancer now or in the last three months, or with active primary lung cancer or active hematologic cancers (lymphoma, leukemia and multiple myeloma).

Vigo County has nine locations for vaccinations: Kroger pharmacies, Sam's Club, Union Hospital Landsbaum Clinic, the Vigo County Annex, the former Sears garage, Wabash Valley Health Center and Walmart on Indiana 46.

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.