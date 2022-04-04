CLINTON - Larry D. Riggen Sr. (85) of Clinton passed away, April 2, 2022, at Gibson Family Center for Hospice Care in Terre Haute at 9:15 AM. Born June 19, 1936, in Dana, Indiana to Elmo Riggen and Louise Keene Riggen. He was a retired shipping clerk at Olin Mathieson in Covington. A member …