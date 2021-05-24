Two men were killed early Monday during a shooting outside a hotel in downtown Indianapolis, police said.
Two more people also were injured, including one hurt in a fall, but their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, police said. The man hurt in the fall was treated and released at a hospital.
The incident occurred under the entrance canopy at the Fairfield Inn & Suites across from the Indiana State Museum and near White River State Park, police said.
“At this time, we are having the homicide detectives go ahead and examine video, talk to witnesses and try to find out what happened,” said Capt. Lawrence Wheeler of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
