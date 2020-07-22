INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will have a statewide face mask mandate starting next week, joining many other states in the attempt to slow the coronavirus spread, Gov. Eric Holcomb said today.

The order will apply to anyone ages 8 and older in any indoor public or business areas and at outdoor public spaces when sufficient distancing can’t be maintained. The takes effect Monday.

Holcomb said his order will also require masks in schools for Grades 3 and above by students, teachers and other school employees.

Holcomb said a renewed growth in the number of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations necessitated the mask order.

He said he did not want Indiana to have to follow other states and restore business restrictions that had been lifted in the past couple months.

Indiana Chamber of Commerce CEO Kevin Brinegar issued the following statement today regarding the governor's announcement:

“Too many Indiana companies, employees and their families are in their fifth month of financial turmoil. That will not change and our economy will not be on the full road to recovery until some certainty is brought to this uncontrolled pandemic. The wearing of masks is a proven strategy for protecting others and enhancing our health – both physical and economic.

“Governor Holcomb’s order is a necessary step at this time in continuing to reopen Indiana safely.”

This story will be updated.