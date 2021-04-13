INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health is proactively notifying all vaccination clinics using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to pause its use following news reports that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has called for additional review of its safety.

The state has not received official notification of a directive to pause but is doing so out of an abundance of caution, it said in a news release issued Tuesday morning.

The health department will be sending the two-dose Moderna vaccine to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which is conducting mass vaccination clinics today, so that Hoosiers can continue to get vaccinated without interruption.

