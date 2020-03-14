Indiana is closing its licensed casinos and racing operations for at least 14 days beginning at 6 a.m. Monday.

The Indiana Gaming Commission posted and distributed this statement about 4 p.m. Saturday:

"Based on changing circumstances and in the interest of public health, Indiana licensed gaming and racing operations will close for at least 14 days beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020.

"The Indiana Gaming and Horse Racing Commissions will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates as appropriate."

