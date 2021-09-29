The Indiana Gaming Commission intends to decide Nov. 17 which company will be granted the Vigo County casino license.
Greg Small, executive director of the Indiana Gaming Commission, announced the date at the IGC's meeting Wednesday.
"We have received four applications, so we are guaranteed a competitive process which I think will be to the great benefit of both the state and the local community, specifically because I think we have four known operators that are gaming professionals in other jurisdictions, so I think we have a good process ahead of us," Small said.
The four applicants now contending for the Vigo County casino license are CDITH LLC (Churchill Downs), FHR-Atlas LLC (Full House Resorts), HR Terre Haute LLC (Hard Rock) and Terre Haute Entertainment LLC (Premier Gaming Group/Terre Haute Holdings LLC).
This application process started after the commission in June denied an annual license renewal to Lucy Luck Gaming LLC, citing a lack of an executive team in place and saying that Lucy Luck's financing was incomplete.
Lucky Luck Gaming LLC, formerly Spectacle Jack, was the only applicant for a Terre Haute casino project in 2019.
Lucy Luck appealed that denial in July, and an administrative law judge then held an initial hearing in August.
The Tribune-Star has reached out for possible comment to Terre Haute businessman and philanthropist Greg Gibson, who is chairman of Lucy Luck. The newspaper has yet to hear back.
Parties in the administrative law case expect a hearing in December before Administrative Law Judge Elizabeth Gamboa. The newspaper has made a records request for all orders issued in hearings before the administrative law judge.
