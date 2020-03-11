The Indiana Department of Correction this evening announced it is suspending in-person visits at all of its facilities.
While there are presently no known cases of COVID-19, or coronavirus, infection among staff or offenders, the department said it is broadening the suspension, which up until today had been in place at eight of Indiana's prisons.
The system-wide suspension goes into effect Thursday and and is expected to last at least two weeks.
The decision is precautionary and made in the interest of the health and safety of IDOC staff and offenders, according to a news release from the department.
IDOC Commissioner Rob Carter said, "While we recognize the importance of in-person visits by friends and family, we cannot afford the risk this poses to potentially introduce the COVID-19 virus into our facilities."
He said the prison system is working with Indiana State Department of Health to monitor the COVID-19 threat and, when appropriate, IDOC will lift restrictions.
While in-person visits have been suspended, approved friends and family members can still visit remotely by video. Video visits must be scheduled in advance and are limited to 20 minutes.
