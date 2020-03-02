The bribery case against former Vigo County School Superintendent Danny Tanoos has been transmitted to the Indiana Supreme Court for consideration of whether or not the high court will review criminal charges pending in Marion County.
A hearing on those bribery charges filed in September 2018 remains set for March 18 in Marion Superior Court 4 in Indianapolis, according to online court information. The criminal case has been on hold in the trial court while a mid-case appeal filed in June was before the Court of Appeals.
Monday's transmission of the case to the Supreme Court merely means a panel of judges will review the arguments presented by Tanoos' defense team, and the response filed by the Indiana Attorney General's Office, as to why or why not the high court should accept or deny transfer of the case.
If the Supreme Court accepts the case, more briefs will be filed and oral arguments of the case are possible. If the case is denied, the original trial court case can proceed.
On Dec. 6, the Indiana Court of Appeals issued its opinion that trial court Judge Lisa Borges did not error in refusing to dismiss the charges, which Tanoos claimed were unclear and did not point to a specific crime being committed.
Following the appeals court's decision, Tanoos' defense team filed a petition to transfer the case to the Indiana Supreme Court.
Tanoos faces one count of bribery as a Class C felony, which carries a potential sentence of two to eight years in prison with an advisory sentence of four years. He also faces two counts of bribery as a Level 5 felony, which carry a potential penalty of one to six years in prison with an advisory sentence of three years.
Tanoos has maintained his innocence.
The charges filed in September 2018 allege Tanoos solicited and accepted items of value, including concert tickets and dinners from an Indianapolis-based employee of a vendor, Energy Systems Group, in exchange for recommendations that ESG be contracted to do work for the school system.
Tanoos’ defense team filed a mid-case appeal arguing that accepting dinners and tickets from a vendor doing business with the school corporation does not constitute bribery. The appeal also raises the argument that any Indiana public official could face prosecution for accepting gifts from an individual or organization.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com.
