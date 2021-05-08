Standing outside Hulman Center on a sunny Saturday afternoon, Audrey Churchill was just minutes away from the capstone of her college career at Indiana State University — commencement.
"It feels fantastic knowing that four years of hard work are finally coming to an end," said Churchill, a business management major from Indianapolis who graduated summa cum laude. "The fact we actually get to all be together and walk across the stage in person, in light of everything else we lost this year, is a great feeling."
Completing college during a pandemic wasn't easy, and it robbed students of some of their favorite traditions. "We lost our Homecoming and our spring week. A lot of our normal celebrations we didn't get. It's been hard but we've done our best to make the most of it," she said.
Davis Cunningham, an aviation major from Indianapolis, said commencement brings both happy and sad feelings. "I loved college. I had a good four years. But I'm ready to go," he said. He'll remain in Terre Haute for the summer as a flight instructor; in August, he'll move to Florida to pursue a career in aviation.
The two were among 1,585 ISU students representing 39 states and seven countries who earned bachelor's degrees during three in-person ceremonies Saturday. Graduates in the Scott College of Business and College of Technology walked across the stage at the 2 p.m. ceremony.
Socially distanced family and friends watched proudly as graduates walked across the stage when their names were announced, but there were no handshakes because of COVID safety precautions. All 2020 graduates also were invited to participate in the ceremonies.
Graduate students participated in commencement on Friday, with 501 students receiving degrees
In a video address, undergraduate student speaker, Karen Torres, a first-generation college student from Columbus, Indiana, spoke about the strength and resilience of the graduating class.
"We all know that going through this last year of college with a pandemic was a struggle to say the least. But this moment we are living through is just that. A moment," she said.
Going forward, "We will no doubt be faced with battles we might not be prepared for or know how to win, but if we made it here through this crazy time ... we can make it through anything," Torres said. "The struggles of 2020 are nothing compared to those which many of us have gone through to get to this point."
The daughter of an immigrant family, Torres said she was "beyond blessed to be able to stand up here and speak to you all today."
She said her story began in Tabasco, Mexico before she was born when her parents "realized their dreams for their children to have more opportunities and a brighter future. Growing up, my parents taught me the value of an education as well as the value of sacrifice."
Torres' goal became attaining a college degree, something she achieved on Saturday. She earned a bachelor's degree in communication, with dual concentrations in public relations and media studies.
"For me this very moment right here is the only moment that I've been looking forward to since I was old enough to understand why my parents migrated to the U.S. And I thank God for this moment," she said.
ISU President Deborah J. Curtis urged graduates to reach out, stretch themselves and connect with others.
Curtis encouraged them to reach out to others and offer a helping hand. "You are a role model who can change the trajectory of someone's life," she said.
She asked them to stretch their thinking and ambitions beyond what's comfortable, easily attainable and familiar; they will grow personally and professionally as a result.
ISU's president also suggested they connect with others, including those who can teach and mentor them, as well as those with different political views. "Use the skills you learned at ISU to have a smart conversation; show people how Sycamores express ideas vigorously, but always with civility. Across the political spectrum, our society needs that now more than ever," Curtis said.
The undergraduate alumni speaker was Clyde Harris, the president of Diverse Staffing Services and owner of Prime 47 steakhouse.
"You've already proven that you're finishers and that you can complete things and that you're teachable,” Harris said. “More than anything, you need to believe in yourself. You can do anything you put your mind to. ... Keep thinking about what you can go and do, not what you have done."
Also graduating Saturday was Liam Thomas of Rochester, Ill., who earned a degree in aviation management. "I'm pretty excited. I'm looking forward to moving on." He's headed to Oklahoma where he will begin Air Force pilot training and he also hopes to work on a master's degree in aeronautics.
He commissioned on Friday and became a second lieutenant; he will be in the Air Force for the next 10 years.
Audrianna Wells of Hammond earned a degree in interior architecture design. Completing her college career "feels amazing. It feels like a milestone accomplished."
She has two prospective internships and hopes to pursue one in Atlanta, Georgia.
