Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed Anne Bowen, a junior at Indiana State University, to the only student position on the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.
The commission’s responsibilities include overseeing the missions of public colleges and universities; reviewing budget and capital requests; and deciding whether to allow new campuses and degree programs.
Bowen, who has a double major in insurance and risk management and financial services, said she is honored to have been selected by the governor.
Bowen said that as she steps into the role for the next two years, "My mission is to assist the commission and be a voice for all of my peers as we work through this unprecedented time. I am also looking forward to growing my knowledge of higher education, government, and policy while representing Indiana State University and the state of Indiana."
The 14-member commission was created by the General Assembly in 1971. The governor appoints a member from each congressional district and three at-large members. There is a faculty representative and a student representative.
Greg Goode, ISU's executive director of government relations and university communication, said Bowen “is an exceptional student leader who has a strong understanding of issues important to students. She will bring her knowledge and energy to an important gathering of state citizen leaders who advise the governor and lawmakers on higher education funding and policy matters. And, it is always wonderful to see another Sycamore influencing decisions that will lead to a better tomorrow for the State of Indiana.”
Bowen, of Terre Haute, is also president of ISU’s Student Philanthropy Group; director of academic affairs for the Student Government Association; and stewardship director of the Dance Marathon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.