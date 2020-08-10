New capacity limits for both indoor and outdoor events are in effect for Indiana State University until Sept. 30.

ISU events may not exceed 50 people, including event organizers and guest speakers. It applies to all indoor and outdoor on-campus events, as well as off-campus events sponsored by university departments and organizations.

The new limit is an effort to protect ISU’s campus community members and visitors, given the increase in COVID-19 cases in Vigo County and the state.

Previously announced guidance limiting venue capacity to 25 percent still applies but should not exceed 50 people. Also, face coverings are still required for all events — indoor or outdoor. All previous rules and safety precautions are still in effect.

"This is a very challenging time for our nation and the world, and Indiana State University is committed to following the directives from both the state and federal governments to do as much as possible to contain the spread of this virus," ISU President Deborah Curtis has stated on the university's Back on Track website. "The health and safety of our campus community is always ISU’s highest priority."

More information is available in ISU’s Back on Track plan.