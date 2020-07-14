Indiana State University raised more than $10.5 million in the 2019-20 fiscal year, a 21 percent increase over the previous year.
The total of $10,583,836 is also $4.2 million more than fundraising in 2017-18.
“These results are a testament to the generosity of our donors and the progress we are making at Indiana State University,” said President Deborah J. Curtis. “Donations to ISU benefit students, including those who might not otherwise be able to complete their education.”
More than 6,900 donors — 71 percent of whom are ISU alumni — made the philanthropic contributions.
Gifts of $25,000 or more rose by 63 percent, and more than 1,000 were recognized as members of the President’s Society by contributing at least $1,000 in the fiscal year.
The second annual Give to Blue Day on March 11 highlighted the university’s fundraising activities. During the 24-hour fundraising period, ISU raised $680,000 from 2,418 donors. That included 541 students.
Twenty-two funds were added to the university’s endowment, largely helping to build scholarship support for ISU students. The Bridge the Gap Scholarship initiative received more than $660,000 in new donor gifts during the fiscal year.
“I am overwhelmed by the generosity of Sycamores across the country,” said Andrea Angel, vice president for university advancement and CEO of the ISU Foundation. “We are beyond grateful for their support of ISU and our students."
ISU donors provided $100,000 as of June 30 in support of COVID-19 relief funding to help students with emergency needs during the pandemic.
“For the second consecutive year we have achieved substantial growth in donor support for the university, and we look forward to continuing to build upon this success,” Angel said.
