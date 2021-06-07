An alumnus and “semi-retired reporter” from Pittsburgh has given $25,000 to Indiana State University to fund scholarships for journalism students with financial need.
The William “Bill” Zlatos Scholarship in communication will also be funded by a contribution from his estate.
Zlatos, now a freelance writer, worked at newspapers including the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and the Fort Wayne News-Sentinel. He graduated from ISU in 1972. He received the Chasteen Pickerl Scholarship, helping him cover the cost of his degree.
"That made an impression," Zlatos said. "She helped me, and then I could put that on my resume. I thought, 'Man, I want to do that for someone else.'
Zlatos also recalled, "I didn't know anything about going to college. I'm the oldest kid of four, and I didn't get really any help from high school. There are a lot of kids who just don't know anything about what it's like to go to college, and I wanted to help them so that they would have something and wouldn't have to go through what I did."
Shana Kopaczewski, associate professor and chair of the department of communication, expressed gratitude for the gift.
“We are proud to have a program dedicated to preparing the next generation of journalists and media professionals who will contribute to the accurate, credible, and ethical messaging that is the cornerstone of democratic deliberation and debate,” she said. “The Bill Zlatos Scholarship in Communication will make it possible to support outstanding students on this important journey."
