Indiana State University has a goal of 2,700 donors as it prepares for its third annual day of giving Wednesday.
Give to Blue Day will take place from midnight to midnight. It is a 24-hour fundraising event bringing together alumni, community members, faculty, staff, and students in support of the university.
Last year, 2,418 donors raised $679,247 for ISU on Give to Blue Day, and these funds support scholarships, experiential learning, student aid during the COVID-19 pandemic, and other programs. This year, ISU hopes to break that record and reach 2,700 donors.
“Indiana State University students are impacted in countless ways by the generosity that is put into action on Give to Blue Day,” said Anne Bowen, a junior insurance and risk management major, scholar, and student philanthropy president. “From scholarship opportunities to hands-on learning or connections with professionals, Give to Blue Day helps build successful Sycamore students and lifelong supporters.”
ISU will also mark the day by engaging with supporters in the community. Local businesses, many owned by ISU alumni, are celebrating Give to Blue Day by providing a portion of their sales back to ISU. Visit indstate.edu/GiveToBlue to view all local businesses supporting Give to Blue Day.
“This year it has been inspiring to see the outpouring of support we have received from local businesses,” said Andrea Angel, vice president of university advancement and CEO of the ISU Foundation. “Give to Blue Day is an important part of the culture of philanthropy at Indiana State. Our alumni and friends who make matching and challenge gifts build excitement and inspire others to contribute."
More than 100 challenges and matches have been secured and will be unlocked throughout the day. While making a gift through the website, donors can select from a variety of funds and programs to support or write in where they would like their donation to go.
"Our Sycamore family and friends have shown their love for our great university in the past by giving generously on Give to Blue Day, and I am confident that the level of enthusiasm from Sycamores will exceed expectations this year,” said President Deborah J. Curtis.
To make a gift, visit indstate.edu/GiveToBlue. Donors who prefer to make a gift in person can visit the ISU Foundation, 30 North 5th Street, and Dede I in the Hulman Memorial Student Union on Indiana State University’s campus. ISU Foundation offices will be open from 7 a.m. to midnight on Wednesday. Call 812-237-6100 for more information.
