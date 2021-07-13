Despite the pandemic, Indiana State University posted a 92% placement rate in the Class of 2020 First Destination Survey.
The placement rate reflects those graduates who were employed, went to graduate school, or entered the military.
The survey is compiled by ISU’s Career Center using standards established by the National Association of Colleges and Employers. ISU collected data from more than 67% of the 2,634 graduates in August 2019, December 2019, and May 2020.
Those graduates had an average starting salary of $50,330, according to the survey.
“These are very strong results considering how the pandemic changed people’s lives,” ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said. “This underscores the remarkable resilience of the Class of 2020 and the impact of an ISU education. We deliver value to our students and focus on the workforce needs of the state of Indiana.”
The survey showed that 64% of graduates stayed in Indiana.
